Friday’s scores/top performers and Saturday’s schedule

FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
Littleton 2, Profile 1
Lin-Wood 3, Woodsville 0
White Mountains 2, Gorham 1
Colebrook 6, Groveton 4
Girls Soccer
Littleton 5, Profile 2
Woodsville 10, Lin-Wood 0
White Mountains 0, Gorham 0
Colebrook 2, Groveton 0
TOP PERFORMERS
Grady Millen knocked in the go-ahead goal in the second half as Littleton held on to beat host Profile 2-1 in the season opener.
Lauren McKee had three goals and Olivia Corrigan added two as Littleton toppled Profile 5-2 in their girls soccer sesaon opener.
SATURDAY
Field Hockey
Littleton at White Mountains, 2:30
