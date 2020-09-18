Friday’s scores/top performers and Saturday’s schedule

Littleton's Grady Millen celebrates with Landon Bromley (22) and other teammates after his go-ahead goal in the second half of the Crusaders' 2-1 win over Profile to open the 2020 soccer regular season on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Littleton 2, Profile 1

Lin-Wood 3, Woodsville 0

White Mountains 2, Gorham 1

Colebrook 6, Groveton 4

Girls Soccer

Littleton 5, Profile 2

Woodsville 10, Lin-Wood 0

White Mountains 0, Gorham 0

Colebrook 2, Groveton 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Grady Millen knocked in the go-ahead goal in the second half as Littleton held on to beat host Profile 2-1 in the season opener.

Lauren McKee had three goals and Olivia Corrigan added two as Littleton toppled Profile 5-2 in their girls soccer sesaon opener.

——

SATURDAY

Field Hockey

Littleton at White Mountains, 2:30

