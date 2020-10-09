Friday’s Scores/Top Performers and Saturday’s Schedule

St. J Millie Clarner carries the ball toward goal during the Hilltoppers' 1-0 win over Harwood in a field hockey game at Cary Field on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

North Country 2, Lyndon 0

BFA-Fairfax 7, Danville 0

Woodsville 8, Blue Mountain 0

Randolph at Lake Region, 4

Girls Soccer

Oxbow 1, Hazen 0

Woodsville 11, Blue Mountain 0

BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 0

Girls Volleyball

Mid-Vermont 3, St. J 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-19)

Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 1 (25-12, 25-7, 24-26, 25-13)

Football

Lyndon 21, Spaulding 14

St. J 21, North Country 12

Field Hockey

Berlin 2, White Mountains 0

Montpelier 2, North Country 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Noah Cheney and Ian Applegate each tallied as North Country walked away with a 2-0 win over Lyndon.

Leah Krull had a hat trick and Olivia Sarkis added two goals and two assists to lead undefeated Woodsville to a rout of Blue Mountain.

Cam Burt had four goals and an assist while Corey Bemis delivered two goals and three assists in Woodsville’s 8-0 win over Blue Mountain.

——-

SATURDAY

Girls Soccer

Lyndon at North Country, 10

Randolph at Lake Region, 11

Danville at Richford, 11

Field Hockey

Missisquoi at Lyndon, 10

XC Running

Harwood Invitational, 10

