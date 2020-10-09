Friday’s Scores/Top Performers and Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY
Boys Soccer
North Country 2, Lyndon 0
BFA-Fairfax 7, Danville 0
Woodsville 8, Blue Mountain 0
Randolph at Lake Region, 4
Girls Soccer
Oxbow 1, Hazen 0
Woodsville 11, Blue Mountain 0
BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 0
Girls Volleyball
Mid-Vermont 3, St. J 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-19)
Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 1 (25-12, 25-7, 24-26, 25-13)
Football
Lyndon 21, Spaulding 14
St. J 21, North Country 12
Field Hockey
Berlin 2, White Mountains 0
Montpelier 2, North Country 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Noah Cheney and Ian Applegate each tallied as North Country walked away with a 2-0 win over Lyndon.
Leah Krull had a hat trick and Olivia Sarkis added two goals and two assists to lead undefeated Woodsville to a rout of Blue Mountain.
Cam Burt had four goals and an assist while Corey Bemis delivered two goals and three assists in Woodsville’s 8-0 win over Blue Mountain.
——-
SATURDAY
Girls Soccer
Lyndon at North Country, 10
Randolph at Lake Region, 11
Danville at Richford, 11
Field Hockey
Missisquoi at Lyndon, 10
XC Running
Harwood Invitational, 10
