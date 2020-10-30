Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 3 Spaulding 45, No. 2 North Country 24
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 1 St. J 3, No. 8 South Burlington 2
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 15 Lake Region 1, No. 7 U-32 0
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), ppd. to Saturday at 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mid-Vermont 3, St. J 1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22)
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV First Round
Region II
Colebrook at Groveton, canceled (Groveton wins via forfeit)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Josh Cole netted a 23rd minute strike and 15th-seeded Lake Region pulled of its second straight upset, a 1-0 win at No. 7 U-32 to move into the Division II semifinals.
Rob Wood, Gardner Auchincloss and Denzel Ebohon all tallied as top-seeded and unbeaten St. J staved off South Burlington 3-2 to advance to the Division I semifinals.
——
SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10
N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30
FOOTBALL
Regional Semifinal
No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 9 Lake Region (4-6) at No. 1 Enosburg (8-0), 11
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Danville (6-3), noon
No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), 2
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Colebrook at Littleton, canceled (Littleton advances via forfeit)
Region III
Lin-Wood at Profile, noon
——
SUNDAY
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region II
Littleton at Groveton, noon
Region III
Woodsville at Moultonborough, noon
——
TUESDAY
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I Semifinal
No. 5 Burlington-No. 4 Burr and Burton winner at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2
D-II Semifinal
No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) vs. No. 6 Montpelier-No. 3 Harwood winner, 2
