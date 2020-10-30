Friday’s Scores/Top Performers And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

St. J Robert Wood scores on a first-half head header during the top-seeded Hilltoppers' 3-2 win over No. 8 South Burlington in a Division I quarterfinal at Cary Field on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 3 Spaulding 45, No. 2 North Country 24

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 1 St. J 3, No. 8 South Burlington 2

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 15 Lake Region 1, No. 7 U-32 0

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), ppd. to Saturday at 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mid-Vermont 3, St. J 1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22)

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV First Round

Region II

Colebrook at Groveton, canceled (Groveton wins via forfeit)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Josh Cole netted a 23rd minute strike and 15th-seeded Lake Region pulled of its second straight upset, a 1-0 win at No. 7 U-32 to move into the Division II semifinals.

Rob Wood, Gardner Auchincloss and Denzel Ebohon all tallied as top-seeded and unbeaten St. J staved off South Burlington 3-2 to advance to the Division I semifinals.

——

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Vermont state championships at Thetford, 10

N.H. Division III state championships at Derryfield Park, 3:30

FOOTBALL

Regional Semifinal

No. 4 St. J at No. 1 U-32, 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 9 Lake Region (4-6) at No. 1 Enosburg (8-0), 11

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 10 Long Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Danville (6-3), noon

No. 14 Twin Valley (3-8) at No. 6 Hazen (4-5), 2

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-4) at No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1), 3

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Colebrook at Littleton, canceled (Littleton advances via forfeit)

Region III

Lin-Wood at Profile, noon

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region II

Littleton at Groveton, noon

Region III

Woodsville at Moultonborough, noon

——

TUESDAY

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I Semifinal

No. 5 Burlington-No. 4 Burr and Burton winner at No. 1 St. J (6-0), 2

D-II Semifinal

No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) vs. No. 6 Montpelier-No. 3 Harwood winner, 2

