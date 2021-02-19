Friday’s Top Performers (Feb. 19) And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Emily Prest netted 14 and Graci Kaiser contributed 13 points as unbeaten Woodsville handed defending champion Colebrook its second loss of the season, 49-43.
Corbin Brueck pumped in 25 points as North Country blazed past Mt Abraham 61-28.
Cam Tenney-Burt had a monster night scoring, dropping 34 points in Woodsville’s 74-61 victory over Colebrook.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
Girls Hoops
White Mountains at Littleton, 1:30
Boys Hoops
Littleton at White Mountains, 12:30
Lake Region at Thetford, noon
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 12:30
U-32 at Lyndon, 1:30
Montpelier at St. J, 6:30
Hazen at Peoples, 7
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Burr and Burton, 5
St. J at U-32, 7
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at U-32, 4
Gymnastics
Montpelier at St. J, 2:30
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Husson, 2
