Friday’s Top Performers (Feb. 19) And Saturday’s Schedule

Woodsville's Emily Prest looks back at teammates before taking free throws in the closing moments as the second-seeded Engineers beat seventh-seeded Newmarket 29-27 in a Division IV quarterfinal at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

FRIDAY TOP PERFORMERS

Emily Prest netted 14 and Graci Kaiser contributed 13 points as unbeaten Woodsville handed defending champion Colebrook its second loss of the season, 49-43.

Corbin Brueck pumped in 25 points as North Country blazed past Mt Abraham 61-28.

Cam Tenney-Burt had a monster night scoring, dropping 34 points in Woodsville’s 74-61 victory over Colebrook.

——

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Littleton, 1:30

Boys Hoops

Littleton at White Mountains, 12:30

Lake Region at Thetford, noon

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 12:30

U-32 at Lyndon, 1:30

Montpelier at St. J, 6:30

Hazen at Peoples, 7

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Burr and Burton, 5

St. J at U-32, 7

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at U-32, 4

Gymnastics

Montpelier at St. J, 2:30

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Husson, 2

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.