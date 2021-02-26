Friday’s Top Performers (Feb. 26) And Saturday’s Schedule

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Matt St. Cyr had 25 points in his regular-season home finale as Groveton topped Pittsburg-Canaan 58-43.
Fritz Hauser (15), Cole Banks (13) and Murphy Young (11) hit double-figures scoring to guide St. J to a road win at Colchester.
Cayde Micknack had 18 points, 12 in the third quarter, as unbeaten North Country powered past Enosburg 59-41.
James Sanborn delivered a game-high 16 points as Lyndon knocked off rival Lake Region 39-29.
The Baker brothers, Isaiah (28 points) and Jadon (18), combined for seven 3-pointers and 46 points, helping Hazen to a 5-0 record with a 78-59 thumping of Thetford.
Logan Young had 13 points to lead a balanced Danville attack in the Indians’ 60-57 triumph against Peoples.
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Missisquoi, 7:15
Burr and Burton at St. J (at Hartford), 7:10
Girls Hockey
Burr and Burton at Kingdom Blades (BOR in Barre), 1:45
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at U-32, TBD
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at New England College, 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.