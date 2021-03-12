Friday’s Top Performers (March 12) And Weekend Schedule

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Evan Dennis delivered a game-high 16 points as Blue Mountain knocked off Twinfield 48-34.
Cole Banks pumped in 18 points, including hitting 10 of 10 fouls shots, as St. J ran its win streak to five games with a 53-50 victory at Essex.
Riann Fortin scored 18 (including the tying bucket in regulation and the go-ahead basket in overtime), Cora Nadeau added 14 points (including a key OT 3) and Hailey Pothier netted 12 as North Country outlasted Enosburg 56-54 in overtime to secure the No. 2 seed in the Division II tournament.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Championship
At Plymouth Regional H.S.
Woodsville vs. Portsmouth Christian, 5
GYMNASTICS
Vermont State Championships at Essex, 3:30
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Mt. Abraham at Lyndon, 1:30
Hazen at Blue Mountain, 1
Lake Region at U-32,
St. J at Lamoille, 2:30
Craftsbury at Danville, canceled
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Championship
At Plymouth Regional H.S.
Colebrook vs. Hinsdale, 2
