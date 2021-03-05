Friday’s Top Performers (March 6) And Weekend Schedule

FRIDAY TOP PERFORMERS
St. J’s Tommy Zschau claimed the NVAC district giant slalom crown at Burke Mountain, a day after taking second in the slalom event on the same hill, to the Hilltoppers to the boys combined team title.
Alleigh Gabaree delivered 15 points and Natalie Geoffroy added 12 as Hazen knocked off Williamstown 49-44.
Robin Nelson netted 14 points as undefeated Lake Region knocked off Division I Rice 44-37.
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region Three
No. 4 Woodsville at No. 3 Concord Christian, 5
Region Four
No. 3 Groveton at No. 1 Littleton, 5
VT. BOYS HOOPS
St. J at Spaulding, 11
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
Peoples at North Country, 12:30
Blue Mountain at Danville, 2:30
North Country at Lyndon, canceled
GYMNASTICS
St. J at Milton, 11:30
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
Brattleboro at St. J (BOR in Barre), 4:30
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon (BOR in Barre), canceled
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades at Middlebury, 4
MEN’S HOOPS
Johnson at Lyndon, 1
——
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Quarterfinal
Region 1
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 4 Newfound, 5
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region 3
No. 5 Woodsville at No. 3 Lisbon, 5
Region 4
No. 4 Colebrook at No. 2 Littleton, 5
