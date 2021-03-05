Friday’s Top Performers (March 6) And Weekend Schedule

St. J's Tommy Zschau. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY TOP PERFORMERS

St. J’s Tommy Zschau claimed the NVAC district giant slalom crown at Burke Mountain, a day after taking second in the slalom event on the same hill, to the Hilltoppers to the boys combined team title.

Alleigh Gabaree delivered 15 points and Natalie Geoffroy added 12 as Hazen knocked off Williamstown 49-44.

Robin Nelson netted 14 points as undefeated Lake Region knocked off Division I Rice 44-37.

——

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region Three

No. 4 Woodsville at No. 3 Concord Christian, 5

Region Four

No. 3 Groveton at No. 1 Littleton, 5

VT. BOYS HOOPS

St. J at Spaulding, 11

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

Peoples at North Country, 12:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 2:30

North Country at Lyndon, canceled

GYMNASTICS

St. J at Milton, 11:30

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

Brattleboro at St. J (BOR in Barre), 4:30

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon (BOR in Barre), canceled

VT. GIRLS HOCKEY

Kingdom Blades at Middlebury, 4

MEN’S HOOPS

Johnson at Lyndon, 1

——

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

Region 1

No. 6 White Mountains at No. 4 Newfound, 5

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region 3

No. 5 Woodsville at No. 3 Lisbon, 5

Region 4

No. 4 Colebrook at No. 2 Littleton, 5

