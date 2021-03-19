Friday’s Vt. Playoff Roundup: Top-Seeded Falcons Whip Woodstock; Lyndon Girls Fall In Barre

NEWPORT — The Brueck brothers, Corbin (17) and Cooper, combined for 28 points, while Cayde Micknak added 10 as top-seeded and unbeaten North Country waxed No. 16 Woodstock 69-34 to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.
Ten Falcons players scored in the rout for North Country, which hadn’t played in over a week. The Wasps beat Mill River on Tuesday in a tournament play-in game.
North Country, seeded No. 1 for the first time, hosts No. 8 U-32 in a quarterfinal clash on Monday at 6 p.m.
“U-32 is going to be a battle,” NC coach John Gunn said. “They are skilled, athletic and well-coached. We need to come ready for four quarters.”
WU (1-8): White 0-1-1, Pacheco 5-0-14, Rice 2-0-4, Jones 0-1-1, Dorgogna 3-2-8, McCullough 2-2-6. Totals: 12-FG 4-8-FT 34.
NC (8-0): Cooper Brueck 5-0-11, Corbin Brueck 8-0-17, Ian Applegate 2-1-5, Derek Medley 2-1-5, Logan Richardson 4-0-8, Cayde Micknak 4-1-10, Austin Giroux 1-1-3, Mitchell Provencha 1-2-5, Bryce Gunn 1-0-3, Garrett Heath 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 6-14-FT 69.
WU 6 10 4 14 — 34
NC 17 18 17 17 — 69
3-Point FG: W 6 (Pacheco 4, Dorgogna 2); N 5 (Cooper Brueck, Corbin Brueck, Micknak, Provencha, Gunn). Team Fouls: W 16, N 8.
GIRLS HOOPS
No. 4 SPAULDING 51, No. 5 LYNDON 32: In Barre, Natalie Folland had 12 points and 18 rebounds and the host Crimson Tide ended the Vikings’ Division playoff run in the quarterfinals.
Lyndon’s lone senior Delaney Noyes had a career-high eight points. Brooke’lyn Robinson paced LI’s offense with 10 points
“Our girls fought hard until the end,” said Vikings coach Eric Berry. “The ball didn’t seem to want to go in for the most part. Poor execution on offense and turnovers were costly. But this group fought through adversity and achieved a quarterfinal berth. I’m proud of them.
“Delaney had a career game and was awesome. She showed great senior leadership.”
LI (5-4): Kadienne Whitcomb 3-1-8, Emma Renaudette 1-0-2, Delaney Noyes 3-0-8, Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-1-10, Olivia Lewis 1-2-4. Totals: 12-FG 4-8-FT 32.
SHS (6-5): Folland 2-7-12, Poutin 0-3-3, Auclair 1-0-2, Davison 2-0-4, Premont 4-0-9, Lewis 2-0-4, Giroux 0-1-1, MacAuley 3-4-10, Diego 3-0-6 . Totals: 17-FG 14-24-FT 51.
LI 4 7 12 9 — 32
SHS 9 15 19 12 — 51
3-Point FG: L 4 (Whitcomb, Noyes, Robinson); S 2 (Folland, Premont). Team Fouls: L 19, S 12.
