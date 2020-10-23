Friday Scores/Top Performers And Weekend Schedule

FRIDAY
Field Hockey
N.H. D-III First Round
Region Four
No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 3 White Mountains 0
No. 4 Newfound 1, No. 1 Littleton 0, OT
Vt. D-II Quarterfinal
No. 4 Woodstock 2, No. 5 St. J 0
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Harwood 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-16)
Boys Soccer
Lyndon 3, Thetford 1
Pittsburg-Canaan 1, White Mountains 0
Enosburg 10, Danville 0
Harwood 2, Lake Region 1
Girls Soccer
Hazen 1, Danville 0
White Mountains 2, Pittsburg-Canaan 2, 2OT
Blue Mountain 2, Craftsbury 0
Randolph at North Country, canceled
Football
North Country 42, Oxbow 0
Cross Country
Lake Region at North Country, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jordan Alley scored twice as Blue Mountain snagged a 2-0 win over Craftsbury.
Macy Molleur scored the lone goal as Hazen knocked off Danville.
Diosan Perez scored twice to fuel Lyndon to a 3-1 win over Thetford.
——
SATURDAY
Football
Lyndon at St. J, 1
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Montpelier, 11
Boys Soccer
Randolph at North Country, 11
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 11
Girls Soccer
Thetford at Lyndon, 10
Harwood at Lake Region, 11
Cross Country
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 1:30 (girls); 3 (boys)
——
SUNDAY
Golf
N.H. Division IV State Championship at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20
