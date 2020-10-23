Friday Scores/Top Performers And Weekend Schedule

Gardner Auchincloss is mobbed by teammates after striking a beautiful, improabable volley from 20 yards out late in the second half of St. Johnsbury's 2-1 overtime win over Montpelier at Cary Field on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The Solons tied the game with five seconds left in regulation, but St. J's Liam Laidlaw buried a penalty kick after a handball in the box to lift the Hilltoppers in the first overtime. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY

Field Hockey

N.H. D-III First Round

Region Four

No. 2 Berlin 3, No. 3 White Mountains 0

No. 4 Newfound 1, No. 1 Littleton 0, OT

Vt. D-II Quarterfinal

No. 4 Woodstock 2, No. 5 St. J 0

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Harwood 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-16)

Boys Soccer

Lyndon 3, Thetford 1

Pittsburg-Canaan 1, White Mountains 0

Enosburg 10, Danville 0

Harwood 2, Lake Region 1

Girls Soccer

Hazen 1, Danville 0

White Mountains 2, Pittsburg-Canaan 2, 2OT

Blue Mountain 2, Craftsbury 0

Randolph at North Country, canceled

Football

North Country 42, Oxbow 0

Cross Country

Lake Region at North Country, 4

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordan Alley scored twice as Blue Mountain snagged a 2-0 win over Craftsbury.

Macy Molleur scored the lone goal as Hazen knocked off Danville.

Diosan Perez scored twice to fuel Lyndon to a 3-1 win over Thetford.

——

SATURDAY

Football

Lyndon at St. J, 1

Girls Volleyball

Lyndon at Montpelier, 11

Boys Soccer

Randolph at North Country, 11

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 11

Girls Soccer

Thetford at Lyndon, 10

Harwood at Lake Region, 11

Cross Country

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 1:30 (girls); 3 (boys)

——

SUNDAY

Golf

N.H. Division IV State Championship at Souhegan Woods Golf Course, 11:20

