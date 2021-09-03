Friday Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 3) And Weekend Schedule
The St. J girls soccer team warms prior to a Division I clash with visiting Burr and Burton at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. It was the first sporting event played on Fairbanks' new artificial turf surface, which was completed just hours before the start of the game. The Bulldogs rallied for a 2-1 win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Football

Hartford 41, St. J 9

Spaulding 20, Lyndon 14

Milton 34, North Country 23

Girls Soccer

Burr and Burton 2. St. J 1

Gilford 6, White Mountains 0

Boys Soccer

Lyndon 5, Oxbow 1

Danville at Twinfield, 4:30

Field Hockey

Littleton 2, Laconia 1

Girls Golf

St. J at Arrowhead GC, 4

——

FRIDAY TOP PERFORMERS

Rebecca Colby scored the game-winner in overtime to lift Littleton field hockey to a 2-1 win at Laconia.

Gavin Williams had two goals and an assist and Sullivan Davis added two goals as Lyndon routed Oxbow 5-1 in their season opener.

——

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Boys Soccer

Mt. Anthony at St. J, noon

Girls Soccer

Lyndon at Lamoille, 11 a.m.

Richford at Danville, 11

Oxbow at Hazen, 11

Field Hockey

St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.

Coed XC

Hazen at Essex Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Fisher at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Soccer

Fisher at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at Thomas, 2

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon vs. Castleton at Norwich, noon

Lyndon at Norwich, 2

Women’s XC

Lyndon at Charger Invitational, 10:30

Men’s XC

Lyndon at Charger Invitational, 11:15

——

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

Men’s Soccer

Paul Smith’s College at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Soccer

Paul Smith’s College at Lyndon, 1

