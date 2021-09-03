Friday Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 3) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Football
Hartford 41, St. J 9
Spaulding 20, Lyndon 14
Milton 34, North Country 23
Girls Soccer
Burr and Burton 2. St. J 1
Gilford 6, White Mountains 0
Boys Soccer
Lyndon 5, Oxbow 1
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Field Hockey
Littleton 2, Laconia 1
Girls Golf
St. J at Arrowhead GC, 4
FRIDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Rebecca Colby scored the game-winner in overtime to lift Littleton field hockey to a 2-1 win at Laconia.
Gavin Williams had two goals and an assist and Sullivan Davis added two goals as Lyndon routed Oxbow 5-1 in their season opener.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Boys Soccer
Mt. Anthony at St. J, noon
Girls Soccer
Lyndon at Lamoille, 11 a.m.
Richford at Danville, 11
Oxbow at Hazen, 11
Field Hockey
St. J at Lyndon, 10 a.m.
Coed XC
Hazen at Essex Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Fisher at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Soccer
Fisher at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Tennis
Lyndon at Thomas, 2
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon vs. Castleton at Norwich, noon
Lyndon at Norwich, 2
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Charger Invitational, 10:30
Men’s XC
Lyndon at Charger Invitational, 11:15
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Men’s Soccer
Paul Smith’s College at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Soccer
Paul Smith’s College at Lyndon, 1
