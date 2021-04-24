Friday Top Local Performers (April 23)

Polly Currier netted three goals while Katie Cushing and Ella Ceppetelli combined for four as St. J toppled Brattleboro 13-7 for its first girls lacrosse win of the season.
Nicole Gross belted a game-tying two-run homer in the third and Lexus McIntosh hit a go-ahead shot in the fifth as White Mountains toppled Belmont 5-2. McIntosh was also the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one earned run.
McKenna Marquis went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBIs, Korey Champney was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and Jenna Laramie tossed five innings of no-hit ball with four strikeouts and four walks as North Country pounded Mt. Mansfield 16-1.
Dylan Dwyer had a double, triple and a nice running catch in center field in the seventh inning during Lyndon’s season opener with Peoples. The game was suspended due to darkness in the ninth inning with the game tied 7-all.
