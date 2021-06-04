Friday Top Local Performers (June 4)

Maggie Emerson went 2-for-3 with a double and had 12 strikeouts in the circle to help Blue Mountain top West Rutland 9-3 and earn a spot in the Division IV semifinals.
Mairen Tierney, Sophia Shippee and Avery Tomczyk rang up hat tricks as St. J pounded U-32, 15-5, to advance to the Division II girls lacrosse semifinals.
Evan Dennis tossed six shutout innings, allowing one hit and fanning 13 as Blue Mountain blanked Poultney 4-0, the Bucks punching their ticket to the D-IV semifinals.
Carlie Beliveau, Paige Hale and Colleen Flinn each went 2-for-2 with four RBI as Danville rolled past Northfield to book a trip to the Division IV semifinals.
Jadon Baker went 2-for-2 with a double and hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh as fifth-seeded Hazen upended No. 4 Bellows Falls 4-2 in the Division III quarterfinals. Lyle Rooney went the distance, allowing two runs and three hits while fanning 12 for the Cats.
