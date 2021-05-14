Friday Top Local Performers (May 14)

Sage Smith was 4-for-5 with six RBI, including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh, and Sierra Riff was 4-for-5 with a double out of the leadoff spot as Colebrook beat Groveton 11-6.
Mackenzie Kingsbury tossed a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Emily Prest belted a solo home run as Woodsville handled Division III White Mountains 4-1.
Grady Millen belted his second homer of the season and finished with two RBI and Josh Finkle held Profile to one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts in Littleton’s 15-1 victory.
Ella Ceppetelli (five goals), Katie Cushing (four), Polly Currier and Maren Nitsche (three each) powered the offense in St. J’s 25-7 drubbing of Colchester.
Tyler Hicks was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored, Brody LaBounty went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Ethan Heng was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs as White Mountains fought off Woodsville 9-5.
Lake Region’s Cole Alexander (200, 400), Lyndon’s Holden Middleton (110, 300 hurdles) and Andrzej Prince (1,500, pole vault) and North Country’s Jack Young (shot put, javelin) each won two individual events at a track and field meet at Lyndon Institute. On the girls side, Lake Region’s Erica Thaler (400, 1,500) and Paige Currier (long and triple jump) won twice.
