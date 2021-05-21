Friday Top Local Performers (May 21)

Grady Millen went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Blake Fillion went 2-for-2 with a double and Josh Finkle pitched three innings of relief to get the win as Littleton battled past Littleton 7-2.
Maren Nitsche scored three and Grace Clark and Mairen Tierney each tallied twice as St. J picked off Spaulding 12-5 in lacrosse.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Morgan Wagstaff and Mackenzie Griswold combined on a two-hitter while Emily Prest, Leah Krull, Kingsbury and Keatyn Horne each had two hits in Woodsville’s 19-0 rout of Littleton.
Karter Deming scattered three hits, struck out five and yielded one earned run in five innings and added a RBI double while Tyler Hicks added a pair of doubles as White Mountains avenged an earlier loss to Berlin, 10-5.
