Friday Top Local Performers (May 28)

Polly Currier scored four times and added an assist while fellow seniors Mairen Tierney and Millie Clarner each had a goal and two assists as St. J closed the regular season with a 9-6 victory over Rice. Maddie Hurlbert played strong in net in the second half with eight saves.
Tournament top seed Mate Koszo of St. Johnsbury won his quarterfinal match at the state tournament to move into Saturday’s semifinals in Burlington. Doubles teammates Moises Zetune and Ivan Garza also won to qualify for the final four.
North Country seniors Ruthie Petzoldt, Haley Goff and Marta Potter won their tennis matches on senior day in Newport.
