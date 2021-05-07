Friday Top Local Performers (May 7)

Josh Finkle went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles while pitching 6 ⅔ innings for the win and Blake Fillion turned in a 3-for-4 day while earning the save as Littleton bounced Gorham 7-4.
Chris Corliss went 2-for-4 with a triple and was a defensive standout at third base in Groveton’s 13-11 win over Profile.
Evan Dennis pitched five innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win while going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to lead undefeated Blue Mountain to a 15-2 win at Rivendell.
Karter Deming belted a two-run homer and fanned all three batters he faced as White Mountains toppled Colebrook 12-2.
Jaydin Royer tossed a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts as unbeaten Lyndon rolled Hartford 28-0.
