Fridays’ Top Performers (March 19) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Brothers Cooper (2) and Corbin Brueck combined for 26 points in North Country 69-34 win over Woodstock on Friday, March 19, 2021. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

The Brueck brothers, Corbin (17) and Cooper, combined for 28 points, while Cayde Micknak added 10 as top-seeded and unbeaten North Country waxed No. 16 Woodstock 69-34 to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 7 Enosburg (5-4) at No. 2 Hazen (8-2), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 8 Blue Mountain (3-2) at No. 1 Danville (8-0), noon

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 10 Burr and Burton (4-5) at No. 2 North Country (7-2), 2

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 8 Otter Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 5 Rivendell (6-3) at No. 4 Danville (7-2), 3

MONDAY, MARCH 22

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 U-32 (6-3) at No. 1 North Country (8-0), 6

