Fridays’ Top Performers (March 19) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
The Brueck brothers, Corbin (17) and Cooper, combined for 28 points, while Cayde Micknak added 10 as top-seeded and unbeaten North Country waxed No. 16 Woodstock 69-34 to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 7 Enosburg (5-4) at No. 2 Hazen (8-2), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 8 Blue Mountain (3-2) at No. 1 Danville (8-0), noon
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 10 Burr and Burton (4-5) at No. 2 North Country (7-2), 2
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 8 Otter Valley (4-5) at No. 1 Lake Region (9-0), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 5 Rivendell (6-3) at No. 4 Danville (7-2), 3
——
MONDAY, MARCH 22
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 U-32 (6-3) at No. 1 North Country (8-0), 6
