Game-changing gift: Ashton donates new basketball court for LI

Lyndon Institute needed a clutch bucket.
Laura Ashton delivered a slam dunk.
Alumni Gymnasium will be getting a major refurbishment in the coming months — a new state-of-the-art basketball floor, the school announced in a news release on Thursday.
Ashton’s generous donation made the project a reality.
“I did not grow up in Lyndon or the Northeast Kingdom, as my husband [Richard] did,” said Ashton, a St. J resident and longtime LI supporter. “However, over the last 20 years that we have lived here, I have come to love Lyndon Institute and what it offers its students and the wider community. In particular, I love watching the students as they grow and mature during their time at LI through their participation in the many opportunities offered by the school.
“Alumni Gymnasium is very important to the youth of the whole community and LI students in particular. When I became aware of the need for the replacement of the gymnasium floor, I wanted to make its replacement a personal priority.”
The original floor was installed in 1965, but the surface can no longer be effectively resurfaced.
It will be replaced by a product referred to as Bio-Channel Star and will allow for improved shock absorption and bounce for better player performance. The design and paint sequence will also be updated.
The same floor system is being installed in the University of Vermont’s new Tarrant Center.
“Laura is an amazing person,” said Eric Berry, LI’s athletics director and girls basketball coach. “She has always been a beacon of sunshine at LI athletic events and this just adds to her legacy of outstanding support of our athletes and school with this special gift. I’m extremely excited for our current, incoming and future athletes at LI.”
Ashton is a strong believer in education and the role athletics play in student development. She jumped at the opportunity to make a difference.
“Our lifestyle is simple and not extravagant,” she said in the news release. “We don’t buy a new vehicle every few years. Our Camry was 15 years old when we replaced it. Our home is modest. One of the things we both value highly is education and how important a good education is to the future of this region and our country.
“Having worked as a camp counselor and a physical education teacher, I strongly believe in the importance of physical activity and its role in the development of youth and high school students. Both individual and team sports help in the development of healthy, happy, and engaged individuals. Team sports, in particular, teach the importance of: teamwork, self-discipline and hard work; working toward a common goal; the joy that comes with success as well as the disappointment that comes with defeat.”
The new floor is scheduled to be in place prior to the 2020 winter sports season. The renovation is expected to begin at the end of next week or the first week in August, with a 5-6 week construction period, Berry said.
The donation amount or the cost of the project was not disclosed.
“I am really appreciative of the donation,” said LI boys hoops coach Patrick Rainville. “It’s always great to see both of them in the stands at every LI game and it’s apparent the level of support they have for LI athletes and students in general. We’re excited and incredibly thankful for her generosity.”
