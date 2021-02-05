Game Time: Vermont Green Lights Indoor Sports Competition

It’s finally game time in Vermont.
State officials on Friday revealed that indoor school-based sports, including hockey and basketball, can begin interscholastic competition on Feb. 12.
Masks are mandatory and no spectators will be allowed. Teams can play no more than two games in a seven-day span, with at least three days between competitions.
The decision delivered some long-awaited positive news to the state’s student-athletes, who began no-contact practices on Dec. 26 and full-contact drills and intrasquad scrimmages Jan. 18.
“I am happy for all athletes that have worked so hard for this to finally happen,” said Lyndon Institute athletics director Eric Berry. “Kudos to every one of them for showing the mental toughness to stick with it.”
Outdoor sports such as alpine and Nordic skiing were given the go-ahead on Jan. 18 and have already held limited competitions between teams from different schools. St. J competed against Lyndon on Friday in a Nordic meet at Kingdom Trails, the Hilltoppers’ third meet of the season. There a giant slalom race slated for Monday morning at Burke Mountain.
Low-contact indoor sports, including bowling, gymnastics, cheer and dance, are also allowed to begin virtual competition on Feb. 12.
“Data is bearing out the numbers that schools and athletes can play safely,” said Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine, noting there were 6-10 cases and contacts among student-athletes (K-12) during January, but no teams had to fully quarantine. “I am way more worried about Super Bowl celebrations.”
Only key personnel will be allowed at games, including players, coaches, officials, time and scorekeepers and credentialed media.
“Teams are encouraged to look for other creative solutions to allow for remote viewing,” said Julie Moore, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. She recommended designating a single volunteer to livestream the game.
Adult recreation leagues, meanwhile, are still suspended.
Moore added some people might be happy about the news and others will be uncomfortable, but the state will suspend or cancel play if there are any problems.
The Vermont Principals’ Association voted in November to extend the last date of the winter season to March 26. With a two-week postseason, that would allow time for a roughly 8-10 game regular-season schedule.
Across the border, New Hampshire high schools began playing competitive games on Jan. 11. A handful of teams have had to quarantine for at least 10 days because of COVID-19 protocols, but the season continues. The last day of the regular season in the Granite State is Feb. 26.
