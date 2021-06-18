Gatorade Lauds Lyndon Softball Star Kelleigh Simpson

Kelleigh Simpson was dominant in her final high school season, guiding Lyndon to the Division II softball crown.
The Vikings star pitcher will also leave as the state’s top ballplayer.
Simpson was named 2020-21 Vermont Softball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced Friday.
“Kelleigh was our captain this year and made everyone around her better,” Lyndon coach Chris Carr said. “Watching her on the mound leaves no doubt that she should be player of the year.”
In the Vikings’ storied softball history, Simpson is the program’s first Gatorade honoree — an annual award in its 36th year that recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The 5-foot-5 senior right-handed pitcher led the Vikings (15-1) to the Division II state championship last Friday — a 9-2 thumping of No. 3 Enosburg.
Simpson posted a 10-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, striking out 146 batters and walking just 12 in 72⅓ innings pitched. She delivered three no-hitters, including authoring an 18-strikeout perfect game against North Country.
The Capital Division Player of the Year, Simpson also batted .444 with two home runs and 25 RBI.
Also a field hockey standout, Simpson is a member of her school’s student council and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs.
“Kelleigh Simpson was head and shoulders above any other pitcher we faced all year,” said Bob Cameron, head coach at Middlebury. “She’s very impressive on the mound, but she appears to be very humble and low-key. Every coach in Vermont would love to have a talented individual like her on their team.”
Simpson, who earned a 3.75 GPA in the classroom, will play softball at Division II St. Michael’s College this fall.
Simpson joins recent Gatorade honorees Meghan Connor (2019-20, BFA-St. Albans), Sarah Harvey (2018-19, Missisquoi), Riley Magoon (2017-18, Colchester) and Payton Buxton (2016-17, Middlebury), among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Simpson also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.
