ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont’s best high school runner added another accolade to his overflowing trophy case.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Evan Thornton-Sherman was named the 2021-22 Vermont Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, Gatorade revealed on Monday.
Thornton-Sherman, headed to run track and field and cross country for University of Maine in the fall, is the second Hilltopper boys cross country runner to earn the Gatorade honor (Kyle Powers, 2007-08).
A Waterford native, Thornton-Sherman claimed his first Vermont D-I individual state cross-country crown while leading the Hilltoppers to an improbable team title at Thetford Academy – the program’s first championship in 63 years.
Undefeated in Vermont this fall, Thornton-Sherman finished in a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds to best Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley by 22 seconds, becoming the first Hilltopper to win an individual XC crown since Hannah Rowe in 2009 and Powers in 2007.
He also ran to a sixth-place finish in a loaded field at the New England Regionals in Thetford; won a third straight individual crown while guiding the Hilltoppers to back-to-back team titles at the NVAC Mountain Division Championships; earned a victory at the Woods Trail Run in Thetford that included a personal-best mark and the fastest time by anyone on the course in the last five years.
He also lowered four course records, including at St. J, Randolph, U-32 and Craftsbury, and was named The Record’s XC Runner of the Year for the fourth time.
“Evan is the most driven athlete I have coached,” said St. Johnsbury Academy coach Chip Langmaid. “Even when he was dominating the state competition — his closest race was a 22-second win — he was driven to break course records and continually improve. He set the tone for our first state championship in 63 years.”
The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Also a talented musician, Thornton-Sherman is a member of his school’s Science Olympiad team and has served as a lifeguard at two local pools. He has also maintained an A average in the classroom.
Thornton-Sherman joins recent Gatorade boys XC winners Brady Martisus (2020-21, Essex), Henry Farrington (2019-20 and 2018-19, Essex), and Stephen Looke (2017-18, U-32), among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Thornton-Sherman also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.
This weekend, Thornton-Sherman will compete in the 2022 Vermont indoor track and field state championships at University of Vermont.
