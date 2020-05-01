Gaudreau selected for Twin State Hockey Classic

North Country Union’s Patrick Gaudreau, a senior standout on the Lyndon Institute hockey team this winter, was the lone area player named to the Vermont boys roster for the the 28th annual Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic, tentatively scheduled to be played June 27 at Stowe Arena.
The girls game, its its 23rd year, is slated for a 4 p.m. start with the boys following at 6:30. The doubleheader features the top high school graduates from Vermont and New Hampshire.
Gaudreau, of Newport, was one of the Vikings’ top scorers, helping LI to a berth in the Division II quarterfinals. He was picked to the D-II All-League third team and was selected to the canceled Rotary All-Star Classic.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), and free for children age 6 and under. They will be available at the door.
The game, meanwhile, could be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Classic co-chair Cathy Foutz said they will likely make a decision by June 1.
BOYS
BFA-St. Albans: Dan Ellis, Parker Gratton, Caden Hart, Dominic Liscinsky, Derek Nadeau. Brattleboro: Anthony Palombo. Burr and Burton: Joey McCoy. Champlain Valley: James Bernicke. Essex: Aiden Haggerty, Jason Smith. Lyndon: Patrick Gaudreau. Middlebury: Zeke Hooper, Devon Kearns. Milton: Jackson Ehler, Owen Perry. Missisquoi: Kyle Gilbert. Rice: Reilly Hickey. Spaulding: Heath Atwood. Stowe: Atticus Eiden, Oli Paumgarten, Alex Tilgner.
Coaches: Derek Bartlett, Middlebury; Bryan Perry, Milton; Eric Libardoni, Brattleboro.
GIRLS
BFA-St. Albans: Grace Adamczak, Meghan Connor, Madeleine Hungerford, Carolyn Perry, Chloe Rouleau, Hailey Savage. Burlington/Colchester: Brooke Barrows, Madison Chagnon, Meghan Lehouiller, Olivia Maher, Elise Scorsome, Lane Sky. Essex: Grace Wiggett. Harwood: Nicole Pappas, Kaylee Thayer. Middlebury: Merry Kimble. Mount Mansfield/Champlain Valley: Nicole Wright. Rice: Kate Buckley, Kylie Corley. Stowe: Sage Lively.
Coaches: Jeff Rouleau, BFA-St. Albans; Jeff Lively, Stowe.
