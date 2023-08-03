The St. Johnsbury All-Stars, the Vermont state champions, are headed to the Little League New England baseball regionals this weekend in Bristol, Connecticut.

After topping Champlain Valley 8-5 in nine innings last Sunday for the Green Mountain crown, the local boys get a shot to play for a berth in the famed Little League World Series. They begin their quest Saturday morning against Canton, Mass. at 10 a.m.

Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Lukas Coburn. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Owen Croteau. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Caleb Decker. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Tayton Goodwin. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Wyatt Lazerick. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Brody Mann. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Landon Minshull. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Landon Mosher. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Barrett Somers. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Maddox Stacey. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Owen Tucker. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars


Chris Watkins III. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
