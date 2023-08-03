Get To Know Your St. J Little League All-Stars

The St. Johnsbury All-Stars, the Vermont state champions, are headed to the Little League New England baseball regionals this weekend in Bristol, Connecticut.
After topping Champlain Valley 8-5 in nine innings last Sunday for the Green Mountain crown, the local boys get a shot to play for a berth in the famed Little League World Series. They begin their quest Saturday morning against Canton, Mass. at 10 a.m.
The coaches include manager Rene Bathalon and assistants Shaun Mosher and Lance Tucker.
Before they take the field, get to know your St. Johnsbury Little Leaguers:
LUKAS COBURN
Parents: Dave and Kaitlin
Age: 11
Position: Outfield, pitcher, catcher, third base
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Do you have a special talent? Plays percussion instruments.
What is your dream job? Pro baseball player.
Favorite food? Spaghetti and venison.
Favorite MLB player? Alex Verdugo.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Buy everything I want.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
——
OWEN CROTEAU
Parents: Chris and Kristin
Age: 11
Position: Center field
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Do you have a special talent? No.
What is your dream job? To be a carpenter like my dad.
Favorite food? Chicken and fries.
Favorite MLB player? Mike Trout.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Give half to my parents and donate some and save the rest.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
——
CALEB DECKER
Parents: Lyle and Michelle
Age: 12
Position: Left field
Hometown: Waterford
Do you have a special talent? Building things — engineering.
What is your dream job? Firefighter.
Favorite food? Pizza.
Favorite MLB player? Babe Ruth.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Travel the world.
Favorite video game? Armedforces.io.
——
TAYTON GOODWIN
Parents: Erika Pierce and Nate Goodwin
Age: 12
Position: Pitcher, first base
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Do you have a special talent? I can burp on command.
What is your dream job? NBA player.
Favorite food? Mozzarella sticks.
Favorite MLB player? Rafael Devers.
What would you do if you won the lottery? I would buy a house on the west coast, buy a Bugatti and feed the homeless.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
——
WYATT LAZERICK
Parents: Matthew and Phylicia
Age: 12
Position: Pitcher, right field, first base
Hometown: Barnet
Do you have a special talent? Not yet.
What is your dream job? Professional baseball player.
Favorite food? Pizza.
Favorite MLB player? Freddie Freeman.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Take a trip to Alaska.
Favorite video game? Call of Duty.
——
BRODY MANN
Parents: Kyle and Christy
Age: 12
Position: First base, pitcher, shortstop
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Do you have a special talent? No.
What is your dream job? MLB.
Favorite food? Steak.
Favorite MLB player? Nolan Ryan.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Buy a nice house and car, give some to my family and give to people in need.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
——
LANDON MINSHULL
Parents: Michael and Felicia
Age: 12
Position: Right field
Hometown: Kirby
Do you have a special talent? Driving my dad’s trucks and excavator.
What is your dream job? Heavy equipment operator.
Favorite food? Nachos.
Favorite MLB player? Mike Trout.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Build a dirt bike track.
Favorite video game? Madden 2022.
——
LANDON MOSHER
Parents: Shaun and Katelyn
Age: 12
Position: Catcher, pitcher
Hometown: Waterford
Do you have a special talent? No.
What is your dream job? Be in the NHL or MLB.
Favorite food? Nachos.
Favorite MLB player? Mookie Betts.
What would you do if you won the lottery? I would have a indoor hockey rink and a baseball field at my house.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
——
BARRETT SOMERS
Parents: Bobbi and Brian
Age: 11
Position: Pitcher, outfield
Hometown: Barnet
Do you have a special talent? Learning to play musical instruments easily.
What is your dream job? MLB player.
Favorite food? Subway footlong tuna on Italian bread.
Favorite MLB player?Aaron Judge.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Buy a big house and a Lamborghini.
Favorite video game? Gorilla tag VR.
——
MADDOX STACEY
Parents: Justin and Tiffany
Age: 12
Position: Catcher and shortstop
Hometown: Barnet
Do you have a special talent? No.
What is your dream job? Professional baseball player.
Favorite food? Buffalo wings.
Favorite MLB player? Ken Griffey Jr.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Donate some of it and then buy MLB tickets.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
——
OWEN TUCKER
Parents: Lance and Lindsay
Age: 11
Position: Second base
Hometown: Waterford
Do you have a special talent? Drawing.
What is your dream job? NHL player.
Favorite food? Buffalo wings.
Favorite MLB player? David Oritz.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Build a wiffle ball field and hockey rink in my yard.
Favorite video game? NHL 23.
——
CHRIS WATKINS III
Parents: Katelyn and Chris
Age: 12
Position: Third base
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Do you have a special talent? Burping funny.
What is your dream job? Playing for the Savannah Bananas.
Favorite food? Hot wings.
Favorite MLB player? Shohei Ohtani.
What would you do if you won the lottery? Buy my family and friends things.
Favorite video game? Fortnite.
