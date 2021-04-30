The votes are in and Lyndon’s Julia Before is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week (April 19-25).
The Vikings senior, competing on the club gymnastics circuit, struck gold at the 2021 Level 9/10 Region 6 Championships in Springfield, Mass. She won her age division in Level 9 with an overall score of 37.05, placing first in three disciplines (vault, bars and floor) to take the all-around title and advance to the Eastern Championships in Georgia.
As voted on by the public, Before tallied 32.1% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates and softball players Nicole Gross of White Mountains, Kelleigh Simpson of Lyndon, Mackenzie Kingsbury of Woodsville, St. Johnsbury lacrosse player Polly Currier and Merrick Hemond of St. Johnsbury track and field.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, April 26 and closed at midnight on Thursday, April 29.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, May 3.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
April 19-25: Lyndon gymnastics’ Julia Before
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region gymnastics’ Bryanna Palmer
March 1-7: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Korey Champney (North Country)
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury gymnastics’ Lizzy Jones
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
