The votes are in and Woodsville basketball player Graci Kaiser is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week.
The sharp-shooting senior guard scored a game-high 15 points in Woodsville’s 55-42 road win at White Mountains, then Kaiser hit three 3s and finished with 11 points as the unbeaten Engineers moved to 4-0.
As voted on by the public, Kaiser tallied 51.6% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Elaina DiMaggio of Profile alpine skiing, Aine Fannon of St. J Nordic skiing and Littleton basketball’s Lauren McKee.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 8 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 15.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Girls Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Jan. 18-24: Profile School’s Makenna Price
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains’ Kelsey Graham
