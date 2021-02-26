The votes are in and St. Johnsbury gymnastics’ Lizzy Jones is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week.
The talented junior gymnast won floor exercise, vault and uneven bars and was second in beam to win the all-around in the Hilltoppers’ season opener, a dual meet with Montpelier. She had the highest score of the day as well, recording a 9.4 on floor.
As voted on by the public, Jones tallied 31.9% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates and basketball players Olivia Corrigan of Littleton, McKenna Marsh of North Country, Olivia Sarkis of Woodsville and Tia Martinez of Lake Region.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 22 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 1.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Girls Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 8-15: Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
