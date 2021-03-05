The votes are in and Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week (Feb. 22-28).
The sharp-shooting junior guard and co-captain buried three 3s and finished with 15 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists to lead Lyndon to a key 46-33 Division II win at Harwood.
As voted on by the public, Whitcomb tallied 38% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates and basketball players Rylie Cadieux of Danville, Riann Fortin of North Country, Sage Smith of Colebrook and Kingdom Blades hockey player Reese Petit of Lake Region.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. March 1 and closed at midnight on Thursday, March 4.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 8.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Girls Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury gymnastics’ Lizzy Jones
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
