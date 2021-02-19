The votes are in and Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week.
The junior forward tallied 13 points, including 10 in the second half, to help propel the Vikings to a season-opening 56-43 road victory at Montpelier.
As voted on by the public, Lewis tallied 32.4% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Sophie Bell of Profile alpine skiing, Liza Morse of Kingdom Blades hockey and hoops players Mackenzie Kingsbury of Woodsville and Hayden Wilkins of St. Johnsbury.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, Feb. 15 and closed at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, Feb. 22.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Girls Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.