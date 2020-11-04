Girls Athlete of the Week: Hazen’s Macy Molleur

Macy Molleur feels the urgency.
The Hazen senior is not quite ready for the season to end.
Molleur, a striker/attacking midfielder, delivered a three-goal, one-assist performance in the No. 6 Wildcats’ 5-0 playdown win over No. 11 Sharon Academy, then notched a pair of tallies and added an assist as Hazen edged Twin Valley 3-2 to reach the Division IV girls soccer semifinals for the first time since 2011.
“It’s really exciting. We have a lot of passion,” said Molleur, the 17-year-old captain and four-year player. “We have a young team, some eighth-graders. Everyone’s really stepping up. We had a rough start to the season, but we’re beginning to figure it out. Everyone on the team is really close, which is nice.”
Hazen started its pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign with five losses. But the Cats reeled off three wins to close the regular-season and now take a five-game win streak into Thursday’s semifinal clash with rival and second-seeded Danville.
The two clubs split during regular season, Hazen winning 1-0 in the finale after dropping a 3-2 decision on Oct. 14.
“I am nervous, but I am excited,” Molleur said. “I am confident that we’ve improved over the season. We’re ready.”
For Halloween, I was: Sore from my quarterfinal game (I didn’t do anything for Halloween)
One wish for 2021: To finish my senior year somewhat normally
Dream destination: Nashville
Favorite thing to cook: Soup
Dream job: Music Video Producer
Best coach ever: I have loved all my coaches! But my current soccer coach, Harry Besett, has helped me discover my passion for soccer over the past four years
One thing I can’t live without: Friends and family
Favorite person I’ve never met: The Weeknd
Funniest teammate: Natalie Geoffrey, her laugh is contagious
Best restaurant in town: The Village Diner (They served us brunch before our quarterfinal game on Saturday)
Biggest fear: Losing someone I love
Current favorite song: 7 Summers, by Morgan Wallen
