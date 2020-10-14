Girls Athlete of the Week: Lake Region’s Tia Martinez

Oh snap.
Tia Martinez broke her driver while teeing off during a practice round a week before the Vermont high school state championship.
It didn’t faze the Lake Region senior.
Martinez fired the low overall round (11-over 82) at Champlain Country Club last Tuesday to win her first individual golf title, leading Lake Region to a three-peat in Division II.
“It’s relieving,” said Martinez, The Record’s reigning Girls Golfer of the Year, who finished third as a freshman and runner-up the last two seasons.
Even sweeter, Martinez topped Otter Valley’s Mia Politano by six strokes, unseating the defending champ. Politano beat Martinez by four strokes last season.
And Martinez reigned without that pesky driver, opting to use her 3-wood off the tee.
“After the shaft broke, I fixed it, practiced with it, but I wasn’t going to take any chances,” she said. “Before I snapped it, I had trouble keeping my drives on the fairway. I thought maybe it was a sign that I should just use the 3-wood.”
The Rangers beat runner-up Otter Valley by 13 strokes.
For Halloween I will be: A group costume
One wish for 2020: Covid to be over
Dream destination: North Carolina
Favorite thing to cook: Tortillas
Dream job: Travel nurse
Best coach ever: Wayne Lafley
One thing I can’t live without: Body Armour drink
Favorite person I’ve never met: Donald Trump
Funniest teammate: Makenzie Smith
Best restaurant in town: Hoagie’s
Biggest fear: Losing someone important
Current favorite song: Better Together, by Luke Combs
