Emily Mainous stood on the goal line, the Division IV girls soccer championship hanging in the balance.
Facing a decisive penalty kick, the Littleton junior goaltender made her read, dove right and delivered an unforgettable moment.
“I didn’t know where she was going to go, but I watched her eyes and hips, and in that moment I said to myself, ‘I just have to do it.’ I blocked it and it was the most amazing feeling ever.”
The game-clinching save sent Littleton to a 4-3 win in PKs and lifted the Crusaders past defending champion Sunapee for their second title and first title since 2012.
“It was just pure joy,” the 17-year-old Mainous said.
Down 2-0 at halftime, Littleton clawed back behind goals from Olivia Corrigan and Carrie Meunier. After two scoreless overtimes and the game tied 2-all, the two teams went to penalty kicks.
Down 4-3, Sunapee had the last chance to tie, but Lakers junior Sophia Varian failed to convert her PK — twice.
Mainous saved the first attempt, but it was waved off, the referees determining she had moved forward before the shot. No matter. She stopped the second attempt, too.
It was a gritty performance by Mainous, who moved to Littleton as a freshman from Cape Coral, Fla., and who took over in goal for the Crusaders this season.
She held Sunapee scoreless for the game final 60 minutes and made four straight stops to end the shootout and cap the Crusaders’ unbeaten 15-0 season.
“She’s a dirt dog,” Crusaders coach Clinton Brown said. “When we do PKs or any kind of goalie work in practice, she is all over the place. She ends up walking away covered in mud and she doesn’t care. The dirtier she gets, the better she feels.”
“It’s so amazing; I am still processing it,” Mainous said Tuesday. “I am still so excited. I just look at the ball and the medal and say, ‘Wow, we did it. So crazy.’”
I’m thankful for: This season and the chance to have experienced this win with my team
All I want for Christmas is: A longboard
Favorite place: St. Augustine, Fla.
Favorite meal: Pizza
Dream job: Play professional soccer
Best coach ever: Tristan Tuite
Favorite person I’ve never met: Hope Solo
Funniest teammate: Jaiden Ridlon
Best restaurant in town: Schilling
Biggest fear: Losing things in life
Current favorite song: ‘Till I Collapse, by Eminem
Best website: Google
Best movie: Christmas Vacation
