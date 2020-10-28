Olivia Corrigan, scoring machine.
The Littleton senior striker found the back of the net seven times in two key wins last week, helping the Crusaders enter this week’s Division IV tournament with an undefeated record.
Down a goal to Woodsville in a matchup of unbeaten teams last Tuesday, Corrigan tied the game before halftime, then tallied three more times in the second half to fuel LHS’ surprising 4-1 rout.
“When Woodsville scored the first goal, I just put my head down,” she said. “Then we got the first one and then another and then it kind of went from there.
“I didn’t think we would do so well, Woodsville always has been such a strong team.”
Two days later, Corrigan delivered a hat trick in the Crusaders’ 3-0 win over Colebrook to close a dominant regular season in which LHS outscored its opponents 55-4.
The 17-year-old three-sport athlete (basketball, tennis) finished her junior season last fall with 21 goals and 17 assists in 18 games in helping Littleton reach the final four.
This year, she’s got 22 goals in 11 games. She also has seven assists.
As for the team, she likes the makeup of the squad.
“Not sure if we’re better than last year’s team, but our passing is a lot better,” she said. “We’re not looking for just one person to score. This year it doesn’t matter who scores.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, there is an open tournament and seeds were randomly generated. The Crusaders are the fifth seed in a five-team regional pool. They began with a road win over Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday and travel to Gorham on Thursday.
For Halloween, I will be: A fairy and a cop
One wish for 2021: For everything to go back to normal, and to have a fun time in college
Dream destination: Hawaii
Favorite thing to cook: Mac and cheese
Dream job: Psychologist or an officer
Best coach ever: Clinton Brown
One thing I can’t live without: My sisters
Favorite person I’ve never met: Alex O’Loughlin
Funniest teammate: Hannah Brown
Best restaurant in town: Applebee’s
Biggest fear: Mascots
Current favorite song: Falling Asleep At The Wheel, by Holly Humberstone
