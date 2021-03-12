The votes are in and North Country’s Korey Champney is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week (March 1-7).
The senior defenseman had a big week as the Kingdom Blades ran their unbeaten mark to 6-0. Champney had a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over previously unbeaten Woodstock, then had a goal and an assist as the Blades thumped Middlebury 5-1.
As voted on by the public, Champney tallied 35.6% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Maggie Anderson of St. J alpine skiing and basketball players Robin Nelson of Lake Region, Colleen Flinn of Danville and Olivia Sarkis of Woodsville.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, March 8 and closed at midnight on Thursday, March 11.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 15.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Girls Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury gymnastics’ Lizzy Jones
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
