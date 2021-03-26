The votes are in and Lake Region basketball’s Sakoya Sweeney is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week (March 15-21).
The sophomore guard poured in a season-high 19 points, 15 in the middle two frames, as top-seeded and unbeaten Lake Region blitzed Otter Valley 60-32 in the Division III quarterfinals. The defending quad-champion Rangers will vie for the title Saturday at Vergennes.
As voted on by the public, Sweeney tallied 37.6% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Haley Goff of North Country snowboarding, Maggie Anderson of St. Johnsbury alpine skiing and Riann Fortin of North Country basketball.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, March 22 and closed at midnight on Thursday, March 25.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, March 29.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Girls Athlete Of The Week Winners (Winter 2021)
March 8-14: Lake Region gymnastics’ Bryanna Palmer
March 1-7: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Korey Champney (North Country)
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury gymnastics’ Lizzy Jones
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
