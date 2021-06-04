Girls Athlete Of The Week (May 24-30): Lake Region’s Paige Currier

The votes are in and Lake Region track and field’s Paige Currier is the Caledonian-Record Girls Athlete of the Week (May 24-30).
The sophomore was crowned champion in long jump (14-8.50) and triple jump (31-8.5) with a pair of personal bests at the Division III state track and field championship. She was also fifth in shot put (23-6.25).
As voted on by the public, Currier tallied 38.8% of the vote to beat out fellow AOW candidates Rylie Cadieux of Danville softball, Isabella Bostic of St. Johnsbury track and field, Delaney Rankin of St. Johnsbury softball and Abby Friedman of White Mountains track and field.
Online voting at caledonianrecord.com began Monday, May 31 and closed at midnight on Thursday, June 3.
The Caledonian-Record covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three high school sports seasons, members of the public can vote online for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.
Next week’s nominees will be announced at caledonianrecord.com on Monday, June 7.
Please nominate deserving high school athletes by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athlete of the Week).
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2021
May 17-23: St. Johnsbury softball’s Lilian Kittredge
May 10-16: Lyndon softball’s Jaydin Royer
May 3-9: Danville softball’s Carlie Beliveau
April 26-May 2: Danville softball’s Zoe Crocker
April 19-25: Lyndon gymnastics’ Julia Before
Winter 2021
March 8-14: Lake Region gymnastics’ Bryanna Palmer
March 1-7: Kingdom Blades hockey’s Korey Champney (North Country)
Feb. 22-28: Lyndon basketball’s Kadienne Whitcomb
Feb. 15-21: St. Johnsbury gymnastics’ Lizzy Jones
Feb. 8-14: Lyndon basketball’s Olivia Lewis
Feb. 1-7: Wooodsville basketball’s Graci Kaiser
Jan. 25-31: White Mountains basketball’s Kelsey Graham
Jan. 18-24: Profile School alpine skiing’s Makenna Price
