Riann Fortin and the North Country girls soccer team are off to a flying start.
The senior striker scored a hat trick in the season opener on Sept. 29, a 5-1 victory at Peoples. The 17-year-old team captain followed three days later with a game-winning 23-yard strike with 19 minutes to play that lifted the Falcons to a 1-0 victory over Stowe.
“That was a very satisfying goal, especially after I missed a PK earlier in the game,” Fortin said. “When I hit that direct kick I was definitely pretty excited.”
North Country came close to making its first appearance in a girls soccer state final last fall, taking Colchester to overtime before falling 1-0. It lost nine seniors to graduation and hall of fame coach Jose Batista to retirement.
But the 2020 Falcons, with six seniors and new coach Peter Kellaway, haven’t missed a beat. They moved to 3-0 with a 1-0 triumph over St. Johnsbury on Monday.
“We’re really playing well together,” Fortin said. “We have six seniors and a lot of our younger players have played together in the past. We have potential, we just have to play well.”
For Halloween I will be: A ninja
One wish for 2020: For there to be a basketball season
Dream destination: Australia
Favorite thing to cook: Cinnamon rolls
Dream job: Teacher
Best coach ever: All of them!
One thing I can’t live without: My family
Favorite person I’ve never met: My exchange-student Pati’s family
Funniest teammate: Tristin Colburn
Best restaurant in town: The Brown Cow
Biggest fear: Death
Current favorite song: Eyes On You, by Chase Rice
