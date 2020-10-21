Merrick Hemond put in work in the offseason, running 40-50 miles per week since June.
The St. Johnsbury senior is now reaping the rewards.
Hemond on Saturday turned in a standout performance to capture her first NVAC Mountain Division crown, busting through the 5K course at Craftsbury Outdoor Center in a winning time of 21 minutes, 17.5 seconds and edging teammate and runner-up Isabella Bostic by six seconds.
Even sweeter, Hemond and the Hilltoppers went on to seize the team title, nipping U-32 by a point for their first league title since at least 2012.
It came on day when a team-trial format was implemented (no head-to-head competition against other teams), no spectators were in attendance, and run on a new course layout.
“Finding out that our team had won the league championship by a single point was just awesome,” she said. “We didn’t know how we had all placed because of the race format, so it added to the excitement when we got the results. We hadn’t previewed the course and did not know what to expect, so we all just went out and gave it our all cause we knew every second mattered. Every one of us gave our best that day and I am so proud of the team.”
As for the rest of the season, “My goal is to maximize practices in the few workouts left and take proper time for recovery to prepare for the upcoming races. I also have the goal to have fun and optimize my time with my teammates for the rest of the season.”
The Division I state meet is on Halloween at Thetford Academy.
For Halloween, I will be: Part of a group costume
One wish for 2020: For the Coronavirus Pandemic to be over
Dream destination: Hawaii
Favorite thing to cook: Chocolate chip banana bread
Dream job: Physical therapist for college athletic team
Best coach ever: Coach Tara Hemond
One thing I can’t live without: Family and friends
Favorite person I’ve never met: Colleen Quigley
Funniest teammate: Isabella Bostic and Aine Fannon
Best restaurant in town: The Table
Biggest fear: Needles
Current favorite song: In Your Eyes, by The Weeknd
