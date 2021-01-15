Girls H.S. Hoops: Clutch Free Throws Carry Crusaders To Overtime Win In Whitefield

WHITEFIELD — Hannah Brown and Olivia Corrigan hit nothing but net four times from the foul line in the final 35 seconds to help seal Littleton’s 46-41 overtime win over White Mountains in the Crusaders’ season opener on Friday.
“Two seniors stepped up on the foul line,” said LHS coach Dale Prior. “This is always a tough gym for us to play. We’ll take the win. Everybody in this group is playing new roles. They’ve got to be scorers. What I like about this team is there is no quit in them.”
The last thing WMR coach Chris Foss wanted at that point was to put either of those two on the foul line. “That’s just what we did. Still, to force overtime with our two senior captains on the bench was huge for us. Lily (Kenison) fouled out and Kelsey (Graham) is battling back spasms. We only had eight players here tonight.”
When Littleton made a run after halftime and shot ahead by 10 (33-23) on a pair of threes from Corrigan plus twos from Kaylee Manzella and Lauren McKee, the Spartans fought their way into it again. On back-to-back three-point plays on putbacks and a foul shot by Carissa Challinor and Jaylin Bennett, WMR was within three, 33-30 to close the third period.
Foss added, “I was happy the way the girls fought back. We were down 10 and were able to get back in the game.”
No points came easy for either side. “Not that they were bad shots, just that they wouldn’t fall, “ said Prior and Foss agreed. “Our shots were off a little.”
The Spartans put together the last six points of the first — Bennett and Alyssa Fryman from the floor and Challinor on the line — to secure a slim 11-9 lead. By halftime, a three early in the second and two free throws in the last eight seconds from Brown switched the lead to the Crusaders, 18-16 and LHS kept going in the third as McKee kicked off a 10-3 run.
Prior noted, “We got up by 10 and some of the kids looked like the newcomers. It’s tough to get in game condition without scrimmages.”
Littleton carried a 33-30 lead into the fourth, where Manzella scored all four points for LHS. Graham countered for WMR and Spartan freshman Ava Simpson evened the score at 37 all in the final seconds with help from a defensive rebound by Fryman.
Fryman had the inbounds assist to Olivia Shallow that kept WM within a point, 42-41 in the overtime. In the 19 seconds between the four game-clinchers on the line, Nicoria Johnson had a key interception and McKee had a steal to keep possession for the Crusaders. The swish of the twines made the difference.
Also, with seven weeks of practice and no scrimmages in this most unusual of seasons. Foss added, “nothing replicates playing in a good game.”
Littleton will be home with Colebrook Monday with a 4:30 varsity start, and WMR will host Gorham on Tuesday.
LITTLETON (1-0): Hannah Brown 3-5-13; Olivia Corrigan 3-2-11; Lauren McKee 2-3-7; Nicoria Johnson 1-1-3; Kaylee Manzella 3-4-10; Jamielee Lamarre 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 15-25-FT 46.
WHITE MOUNTAINS (1-1): Ava Simpson 2-7-9; Olivia Shallow 1-0-2; Lily Kenison 2-0-4; Jaylin Bennett 3-2-8; Alyssa Fryman 1-0-2; Carissa Challinor 1-4-6; Kelsey Graham 5-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 13-25-FT 41.
LHS 9 9 15 4 9 — 46
WMR 11 5 4 7 4 — 41
3-Point FG: L 5 (Brown 2, Corrigan 3). Team Fouls: L 20; W 17. Fouled Out: W, Kenison.
