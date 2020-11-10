Girls H.S. Hoops: Sarah Roy Picked To Lead North Country

NEWPORT — Sarah Roy is passionate about basketball and building relationships.
She hopes together they create a winning formula at North Country.
Roy on Tuesday was tapped to lead the Falcons girls hoops program, one that’s been knocking on the door of its first state championship.
“I am pretty excited about the possibilities,” said Roy, a longtime Newport resident. “It’s a really strong program that has had a lot of success. I am looking forward to meeting the girls and seeing what we can do together.”
Roy has been involved in basketball in the community for several years. Most recently she served as the junior-varsity boys basketball coach at North Country from 2016-18. She also served as a varsity girls assistant coach at Lake Region from 2013-16, the varsity girls coach at UCA from 2010-12 and was a varsity girls basketball assistant at North Country from 2006-08.
“My strength is building relationships, not just with myself and my players, but with the players and their teammates,” Roy said. “I really believe that’s the key to success. Often that is the missing ingredient on a lot of teams. That’s my strength.”
Roy is also the founder of the the Kingdom Storm AAU basketball program that has been serving the NEK youth since 2006. She has coached AAU boys and girls teams at every level over the years.
“Sarah will make a great addition to our coaching staff and I am very excited to have her lead our girls basketball program,” said North Country athletics director Phil Joyal. “She has a lot of coaching experience on a wide variety of levels; she will be a great role model for our athletes, she fully understands the role athletics plays in the development of our student-athletes, and she will have a very strong emphasis on building relationships and the overall culture of the girls basketball program.”
Roy replaces longtime coach Christiane Brown, who wrapped up her 12th season in charge of the Falcon program last winter with a trip to the Division II semifinals. North Country in 2019 earned the No. 2 seed in the state tournament, the highest in program history, and took a 10-game win streak into the final four — the Falcons’ third trip to the semifinals all-time and second in three years.
NCU has a 78-33 record over the last five seasons.
North Country lost two starters to graduation — Grace Giroux and Sarah Guertin — but is expected to return two first-team All-Lake Division players in McKenna Marsh and Riann Fortin, along with starter Cora Nadeau and others.
Roy’s style of basketball will be molded around her players’ strengths. Defense, however, will be the calling card.
“I stress intense defense and I am hoping this group will be excited about that,” she said. “You can have an off night on offense but not on defense. Defense always keep you in games.”
Coaching and basketball run deep in the Roy family. Roy’s daughter, Nicole, will be a varsity assistant at Lake Region this winter under Joe Houston. Nicole graduated from LR in 2014 and Assumption College in 2018.
Sarah’s eldest son, Mitchell, was hired last month to lead the Profile School varsity program, his first head coaching job after working as a student-assistant coach at Endicott College.
Sarah’s youngest son, Brett, is a freshman hoops player at NVU-Lyndon after starring for North Country last winter.
Her husband, Dan, is “our biggest fan,” Sarah said.
“I’m really excited for her,” Mitchell Roy said. “She has been around the game for a long time, but while me and my siblings were in school she kind of put really pursuing it on hold for a while to be able to attend our games. She was on Joe Houston’s staff at Lake Region when they lost in the championship game a few years back and has done a lot for the community helping boys and girls get involved with AAU. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact she will have on the players within the program.”
Vermont announced last week that basketball practices can begin Nov. 30, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Games can start Jan. 11, the six-week buffer allowing the health department to monitor and adjust if things turn south.
“It’s going to be interesting season with COVID,” Nicole Roy said. “There will be a learning curve for me, and the players. I am excited to get started.”
