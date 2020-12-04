Jade Huntington’s basketball resume is extraordinary.
And Vermont’s all-time girls leading scorer is bringing her experience and expertise back to the high school hardwood.
Huntington was named the Hilltoppers’ girls basketball coach on Friday, taking the reins from longtime leader Jack Driscoll.
“It’s really exciting to get back on the court and to be coaching again in a competitive setting and to be working with young people,” Huntington said. “I’ve been fortunate to coach at many levels, but never at the high school level. I am looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”
A 1988 Oxbow graduate, Huntington tallied 2,144 career points while leading the Olympians to a then-record 68-game winning streak and three state titles. Vermont’s Gatorade Player of the Year her senior season, Huntington was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
“She’s tireless, bright and has a high basketball IQ,” said former St. J athletics director David McGinn, who has known Huntington since her playing days at Oxbow. “She is a great role model that has a deep and sincere passion for the game. She cares deeply about the growth of kids and she will nurture that through the game of basketball.
“I am excited for her.”
After Oxbow, Huntington starred at Vanderbilt out of the Southeastern Conference. A three-year starting point guard, she finished her Vanderbilt career fourth all-time in assists and fifth in steals while reaching the Sweet 16 four times, including the Elite Eight her senior year. She played one year of professional basketball in Wolfenbuttel, Germany.
“I am thrilled that a coach of her caliber will be working with our student-athletes,” said first-year St. J athletics director John Lenzini. “Jade is one of, if not the most, successful women’s basketball players to come out of Vermont. She will be bringing a wealth of experience to our girls program.”
Huntington’s basketball coaching resume is also vast.
After two years as a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt, she was an assistant at the University of Nevada-Reno and at Colorado State University, where she was part of a team that was ranked nationally in the top 5 and finished with a 33-3 record—the best in school history. Huntington also spent a few seasons as an assistant at Utah Valley State College before serving as head coach of the Colorado Chill of Women’s Professional League in their inaugural 2004 season.
Coming home to Vermont, Huntington was named athletics director at Thetford Academy in 2010 and arrived at St. J Academy in 2014. She was an assistant AD until 2018 before moving into a faculty position.
Huntington takes over for Driscoll, who stepped down after 25 years, 300 wins and three Division I state titles.
The Hilltoppers went 13-7 in the regular season last winter, losing to Rutland in the quarterfinals. With now graduated stars Sadie Stetson and Josie Choiniere, St. J reached the D-I state finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“Coach Driscoll’s career has been remarkable,” Huntington said. “His dedication to the Academy basketball program laid a strong foundation, leaving his distinct mark on basketball in Vermont. I want to continue the legacy of commitment to hard work and excellence that has become a tradition here.”
For the past three seasons, Huntington coached local youth in the Mini-Metro and AAU basketball programs.
What to expect from a Huntington-coached team?
“Expect the girls to work hard,” McGinn said. “She tends to like to play uptempo and play defense, that’s what made her tick. Turnovers from pressure.”
In her playing days, Huntington was fast and tenacious on both ends of the floor. She hopes to bring her style to Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
“In my time as an athlete, it kind of came full circle,” Huntington said. “I was perceived as a great scorer, but a lot of my points came off of the defensive end. At the college level, my role changed to primarily a distributor. I’ve embraced all avenues of the game.
“I like pressure basketball and we’ll look to create tempo on both sides all the ball. I want to think we will play smart, well-executed basketball in an uptempo style.”
