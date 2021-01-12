WHITEFIELD — Freshman Ava Simpson scored 10 points off the bench in her varsity debut and Kelsey Graham also chipped in 10 as White Mountains Regional fought off Division III rival Berlin 39-31 in the season opener on Tuesday.
Masks were required for all and the game was played with no spectators in the gym.
Carissa Challinor added eight points and sophomore reserve Jaylin Bennett was important with six first-half points.
WMR standout guard Lily Kenison picked up three early fouls and was forced to the bench.
“That gave others an opportunity to step up,” said first-year WMR coach Chris Foss.
Simpson and Bennett took advantage, helping key the Spartans to a 22-10 lead at halftime. WMR outscored the visitors 13-5 in the second frame.
“We had a goal going into this season to work as a team as much as possible, not knowing what to expect, with no fans, wearing masks and everything that goes with it,” Foss said. “All things considered, we started pretty well. Berlin made a game of it and they played much better in the second half.
“We had good balance. It was a good team win.”
The Spartans are slated to host Littleton on Friday night.
BERLIN (0-1): Peare 3-0-8, McCormick 1-0-2, Balderamma 5-2-12, Cusson 3-1-9. Totals: 12-FG 3-11-FT 31.
WMR (1-0): Ava Simpson 3-4-10, Lily Kenison 1-2-4, Jaylin Bennett 2-2-6, Alyssa Fryman 0-1-1, Carissa Challinor 3-2-8, Kelsey Graham 5-0-10. Totals: 14-FG 11-18-FT 39.
BHS 5 5 10 11 — 31
WMR 9 13 9 8 — 39
3-Point FG: B 4 (Peare 2, Cusson 2). Team Fouls: B 15, W 15. Fouled Out: W, Graham.
