Girls H.S. soccer: Falcons turn to Kellaway to succeed Batista

NEWPORT — Pete Kellaway is coming home.
Returning to his old stomping grounds after a long coaching career around the Northeast Kingdom, Kellaway was named the next girls soccer coach at North Country Union on Tuesday.
The 58-year-old Newport native and former men’s soccer coach at Lyndon State, Kellaway takes the reins from longtime coach Jose Batista, who resigned in December after a legendary 38-year career at NCU.
“I went to school at NCU, played there and I have followed their programs from near and afar,” Kellaway said. “I have a lot of pride in the school and I am very excited about the opportunity.
“The search committee, athletics director Phil Joyal and the administration have put their faith in me and I appreciate that.”
Joyal said he’s excited to bring Kellaway aboard.
“He comes with a wealth of knowledge, experience and a proven ability to develop young players,” Joyal said.
Kellaway has been working at the youth level since 2015, coaching the Northeast Football Club — a girls club travel team formerly known as the Derby Wildcats. It’s made up of players from around Orleans County.
“I knew these girls would be good going into high school and they’re such a great group that I wanted to continue to coach them,” Kellaway said. “It was good timing and it happened to work out that Mr. Batista was leaving. It lined up just right.”
Kellaway’s roots run deep in the NEK.
He graduated from North Country in 1980 and went on to star at Lyndon State College, earning all-conference status in soccer and baseball his junior and senior seasons. He was named LSC Male Athlete of the Year in his senior season (1984) and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 1998.
Kellaway began coaching in 1991, leading the North Country freshman boys soccer team for two seasons under Batista, which later led to a two-year stint as head coach at St. Johnsbury Academy in 2000-01. He then spent two seasons as an assistant at Lyndon State College under Skip Pound before taking over the Hornets’ program in 2004.
In 10 seasons leading LSC, Kellaway’s Hornets tallied 88 wins and brought the school to its first NCAA Regional game in 2005. The Hornets in 2010 earned the program’s first Elite Six ECAC berth.
He hopes to replicate that success at North Country, taking charge of a program that Batista left in great standing.
The Falcons finished 13-3-1 last fall, going on a 10-game winning streak and reaching the Division I final four for the first time since 1998. Batista was named Vermont Soccer Coaches Association large-school coach of the year and the Capital Division coach of the year.
“I don’t think you can replace coach Batista,” Kellaway said. “He’s a legend. Our community should be grateful for his service at the high school. And there are a lot of things too that sometimes don’t get noticed; what he’s done at the youth level and his continual support of the game itself. He loves the game, he’s passionate. I don’t think you can replace him, only aspire to do what he’s done.”
Kellaway will bring his brand of soccer to NCU.
“My style, I’m a possession, high-energy guy,” he said. “Playing in small triangles all over the field is key. To play that style of soccer we have to be in shape and move the ball. We want to make the other team chase and wear them out. We’ll challenge everything, offensively and defensively. Of course, all of it has a caveat. It’s dependent on our personnel and our abilities as a team.”
Kellaway is excited to blend his skilled returning players with some rising talent.
“They lost in the back and in the front some pretty critical players,” he said. “But the nucleus of team remains, and if you add to that some players coming up, the future is bright here.”
North Country is still chasing its first girls soccer championship. Kellaway hopes to change that.
“You gotta have a goal in mind, and winning a championship is my overall goal,” he said. “But at the same time you have to take small steps to get to the big steps. One of those small steps is being strong with the fundamentals and building a strong foundation to build off of.
“We want to play to our potential and capitalize on the momentum they’ve built here the past couple seasons. They had a great finish to last year. It was great for the program, the school and the community. That was just tremendous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.