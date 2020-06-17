She shoots, she scores!
Area youth got a jolt of good news Tuesday, as St. Johnsbury Recreation announced the girls lacrosse program will materialize this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.
For girls entering grades 1-9, the shortened, in-house begins on Monday, June 29 and will run four weeks through July 31. A typical season runs from the middle of March to the middle of June.
“I’m thrilled to get these kids onto the field and get them outside,” said Tom Turek, the 16th-year St. J youth lacrosse program director. “I have been coaching for years and love this sport. It’s something I look forward to all year long. To not have a full season and on top of that to not be able to watch the St. J Academy varsity play for a championship this season was tough.
“To get these kids on the field, even for a month, is a really good thing.”
The emphasis of the camps will be on skill development/drills. While intrasquad scrimmages will be allowed, there will be no contests/games with other communities in the interest of the safety of our community youth, Turek said.
The program will adhere to state guidelines concerning COVID-19.
“We will conduct a quick health screening at the start of each practice,” wrote St. J Rec director Joe Fox in a news release. “We will practice physical distancing and will keep group sizes to no more than 25, including staff. Children that are feeling ill or have recently traveled out of state should refer to the Department of Health guidelines for quarantine protocols. Parents are to drop children off and pick them up after practice.”
The decision to play summer lacrosse was well thought out.
“This comes as no surprise,” Turek said. “We have been planning to have a program since the beginning of April. We were hoping the state would release some of the restrictions for the summer and they did.”
Practices will broken up into four age groups in concert with with social distancing guidelines.
Below is the schedule of practices:
■ Girls entering grades 1-2-3 will practice Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at the small field near the community garden at NVRH. It will be led by Lindsey Kerr, a former four-year St. J Academy midfielder who played fours years of lacrosse at Drexel University in Pennsylvania.
■ Girls entering grades 4/5 (except first-time players for the first two weeks) will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30–6 p.m., at the small field near the community garden at NVRH. Molly Gleason will lead this group. She was a four-year high school and college player.
■ Girls entering grades 6/7 (and all first-time players entering grades 4-9 for the first two weeks) will practice at the field behind Union Baptist Church on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 4:30–6 p.m. Led by 16th-year coaching veteran Tom Turek, he will be assisted by SJA varsity players Lilly Leach (playing at D-II Stonehill College) and Mairen Tierney.
■ Girls entering grades 8/9 (except first-time players for the first two weeks) will practice at the field behind Union Baptist Church on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 6–7:30 p.m. Led by Kaylee Sandvil, she will be assisted by Emmy Cobb (Milton) and SJA varsity players Maddie Hurlbert and Clara Andre.
The fee for the summer program will be $59. Loaner equipment is available, Fox said.
For girls entering grades 4-9, there will be a one-week break from the summer program the week of July 13 so that players may attend the St. J Academy lacrosse camp (July 13-17). In addition, there will be no practices Friday, July 3.
“I just want to emphasize that we are welcoming all beginners, even if they’ve never played,” Turek said of the summer program. “We will have coaches assigned just for them. For kids will nothing else going on, it’s a great opportunity to check out the sport.”
NOTE: The SJA camp, meanwhile, will run July 13-17, three hours per day, led by Tom Forster, St. J’s varsity girls coach, and a number of his players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.