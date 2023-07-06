Giroux, Eaton, King Make Cut For Final Day Of Vermont Amateur

BARRE — A strong second-day push propelled three local golfers into the third and final day of the Vermont Amateur Championship at Country Club of Barre.
Following Tuesday’s weather-delayed opening round, Austin Giroux, Nelson Eaton and Jackson King each made the cut to earn the right to play for a chance at the championship.
Giroux sits prettiest out of the bunch, recording a 72 for the second straight day and is tied for seventh entering day number three. Giroux was one of just 34 golfers out of the field of 113 to play a full round on Tuesday, finishing the first day in 15th. Nelson Eaton also played a full round and moved up the leader boards following Wednesday’s action. He carded a 76 to give him a 149 two-day score and is tied with five others for 17th place.
It was Jackson King, however, that had the biggest turnaround out of the three. Sitting in 76th with a +6 day through Tuesday, King moved all the way up to 34th with a two-day score of 153.
Max Major and day one leader Eric Lajeunesse lead the field entering Thursday with 139 two-day scores. Major tied a course record on Wednesday, shooting a remarkable 63 to leap from 66th place to first.
William Eaton and Travis Grosse both missed the cut, Eaton narrowly missing by just one stroke.
VERMONT AMATEUR SECOND-ROUND SCORES
(position, name, first, second, total)
1. Max Major, 76, 63, 139
1. Eric Lajeunesse, 67. 72, 139
3. Bryson Richards, 71, 69, 140
4. Michael Walsh, 71, 70, 141
5. Evan Russell, 70, 72, 142
6. Cody Semmelrock, 69, 74, 143
7. Cory Jozefiak, 70, 74, 144
7. Taylor Bellemare, 73, 71, 144
7. Austin Giroux, 72, 72, 144
10. Garren Poirier, 74, 71, 145
11. Nick Ojala, 74, 72, 146
11. Troy Evans, 73, 73, 146
11. Lucas Politano, 73, 73, 146
14. Keith Komline, 73, 74, 147
14. Colby Sanville, 75, 72, 147
14. Troy Goliber, 72, 75, 147
17. Nick Trottier, 74, 75, 149
17. Alex Leonard, 73, 76, 149
17. Sebastian Pell, 77, 72, 149
17. Nelson Eaton, 73, 76, 149
17. Brody Yates, 76, 73, 149
22. Robert Wells-Rogers, 75, 75, 150
22. Jason Balch, 70, 80, 150
22. Cameron Fitzgerald, 76, 74, 150
25. Mitchell Evans, 77, 74, 151
25, Mathew Smith, 76, 75, 151
25. Evan Forrest, 73, 78, 151
28. Jeffrey Maier, 72, 80, 152
28. Riley Richards, 78, 74, 152
28. Phil Fairbanks, 75, 77, 152
28. Kim Perry, 77, 75, 152
28. Nathan Godbout, 78, 74, 152
28. Ryan Bloomer, 73, 79, 152
34. Owen Benoit, 75, 78, 153
34. Charles McNeeley. 79, 74, 153
34. Jackson King, 77, 76, 153
37. Ryan Porter, 78, 76, 154
37. Bryan Smith, 76, 78, 154
37. Kyle Rexford, 74, 80, 154
37. Alex Tilgner, 75, 79, 154
37. Jackson Applebaum, 75, 79, 154
37. Frankie Sanborn, 74, 80, 154
37. Edward Linto, 76, 78, 154
37. Chad Bullock, 77, 77, 154
37. Mike Coakley, 79, 75, 154
MISSED CUT
Cody Sleeper 76, 79, 155
Walker Allen, 76, 79, 155
Jordon Plummer, 75, 80, 155
Cooper Guerriere, 75, 80, 155
William Eaton, 76. 79, 155
Matt Nelson, 81, 74, 155
Brian Johnson, 75, 80, 155
Stephen Richards, 77, 79, 156
Jon Guyette, 83, 73, 156
Andy Parish, 77, 79, 156
Cullen Hathaway, 77, 80, 157
Seth Anderson, 77, 80, 157
Nicholas Pichette, 76, 81, 157
Greg Wells, 79, 78, 157
Tim McAuliffe, 77, 80, 157
Brian Cain, 76, 82, 158
Jeffrey Houle, 81, 77, 158
David Gerhardt, 76, 82, 158
Lincoln Sinclair, 81, 77, 158
Garret Cameron, 79. 79, 158
Caleb Keyes, 78. 80, 158
Garett Dukette, 84, 75, 159
Ben Spittle, 81, 79, 160
Benjamin Zaranek, 81, 79, 160
Reuben Stone, 79, 82, 161
Cody Blake, 81, 80, 161
Dylan Otis, 79, 82, 161
Greg Birsky, 77, 85, 162
Ryan Manley, 81, 82, 163
Cale Thygesen, 80, 83, 163
Samuel Major, 78, 85, 163
Travis Mott, 84, 80, 164
Chris Boyle, 82, 82, 164
Mathew Prendergast, 80, 84, 164
Bryan Pell, 84, 80, 164
John Franzoni, 85, 79, 164
Nathan Benoit, 83, 82, 165
Stephen Hayes, 80, 85, 165
Pete Richards, 80, 86, 166
Charlie Davis, 83, 83, 166
William Noyes, 85, 81, 166
Drew Herbert, 82, 85, 167
Sumner Orr, 87, 80, 167
Jack McDougall, 83, 84, 167
Evan Marchessault, 82, 85, 167
Mattie Serafin, 86, 83, 169
Patrick Jack Bryan, 85, 84, 169
Brett Grigsby, 79, 90, 169
Tyler Barron, 86, 83, 169
Jeff Kenneson, 85, 85, 170
Cameron Saia, 86, 84, 170
Nicholas Murphy, 79, 91, 170
Kyle Blanchard, 87, 84, 171
Kyle Anderson, 83, 88, 171
Jamie Bender, 86, 85, 171
Bryce Bortnick, 88, 84, 172
Jacob Miller, 83, 90, 173
William Gage, 85, 89, 174
James Hinton, 87, 88, 175
Travis Grosse, 85, 90, 175
Bert Gengler, 88, 91, 179
Alex LeClair, 86, 93, 179
Ben Peake, 91, 89, 180
Noah Rourke, 89, 93, 182
Brian Flynn, 91, 92, 183
