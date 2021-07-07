Giroux Falls Back, Joins Eaton In Top 10 At Vermont Amateur

WILLISTON — Three locals made the cut and two are in the top 10 heading into Thursday’s 36-hole finale at the 115th Vermont Amateur.
Nelson Eaton, a recent St. J Academy graduate, is alone in ninth place while first-round leader Austin Giroux, a rising senior at North Country Union, is tied for 10th after Wednesday’s second round at Williston Golf Club.
Bryson Richards of Country Club of Barre vaulted into the lead with Wednesday’s lone round under par. He fired a 3-under 68 and has a two-day total of 141 (1 under).
Troy Evans and 2020 runner-up Cory Jozefiak are two back at 1-over-par. Taylor Bellemare and Troy Goliber are tied for fourth at +2.
Eaton, who fired an opening-round 74, followed with a 1-over 72 on Wednesday and sits in 10th place at 4 over. Eaton, who shared the Division I high school golf crown with Giroux in the fall, eagled the first hole, and had a birdie and four bogeys on his round.
Giroux, the lone player under par after Tuesday’s opening round (1 under), labored to a second-round 77 that included a pair of double bogeys on the back nine. He is tied for 10th.
Jackson King, the former Lake Region standout now golfing at Husson University, made the cut. He followed a first-round 78 with a 5-over 76 on Wednesday. He is tied for 33rd at 12 over.
Newport’s Tyler Smith and Lyndonville’s Nick Murphy exited the tournament with two-day totals of 18 over (tied for 58th). (Smith shot 78-82 while Murphy fired rounds of 81-79).
The top 40 players, including ties, made the cut (15 over) and will play holes on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.