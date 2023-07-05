Giroux Tied For 15th Through Day One Of Weather-Shortened Vermont Amateur

BARRE — Thunder and lightning delays put a damper on the opening day of the Vermont Amateur golf tournament at Country Club of Barre, forcing play to be halted and setting up a jam-packed day two of golf.
Eric Lajeunesse managed to finish before the delays and leads the pack, boasting a four-under. Cody Semmelrock sits at two-under par with four golfers tied at third with one-under cards and eight tied at seventh playing even through various stages of the course.
Austin Giroux is currently tied for 15th at +1. Of the 14 golfers ahead of him, only five had played a complete round. Travis Grosse joins Giroux a No. 15, but with a much longer day two ahead of him after completing just one hole before the postponement.
Nelson Eaton played a full round and is tied with 13 other golfers at 22nd with a +2 result. William Eaton holds a +4 through six and Jackson King completed his day at +6.
Of the 113 golfers that teed off on Tuesday, only 34 finished.
Vermont Amateur First Round Scores
Incomplete results due to darkness
(position, name, holes finished, score)
1. Eric Lajeunesse, F, -4
2. Cody Semmelrock, F, -2
3. Evan Russell, F, -1
3. Alex Leonard, 9, -1
3. Cory Jozefiak, 8, -1
3. Noah Rourke, 2, -1
7. Michael Walsh, F, E
7. Bryson Richards, F, E
7. Keith Komline, 9, E
7. Cooper Guerriere, 7, E
7. Kyle Anderson, 6, E
7. James Hinton, 1, E
7. Brian Johnson, 1, E
7. Bert Gengler, 1, E
15. Austin Giroux, F, +1
15. Troy Goliber, F, +1
15. Jason Balch, 10, +1
15. Owen Benoit, 9, +1
15. Jack McDougall, 5, +1
15. Travis Grosse, 1, +1
15. Alex LeClair, 1, +1
22. Lucas Politano, F, +2
22. Taylor Bellemare, F, +2
22. Nelson Eaton, F, +2
22. Ryan Bloomer, 5, +2
22. Troy Evans, F, +2
22. Evan Forrest, F, +2
22. Jordon Plummer, 12, +2
22. Jeffrey Maier, 12, +2
22. Bryan Smith, 9, +2
22. Alex Tilgner, 6, +2
22. Matt Nelson, 4, +2
22. William Gage, 3, +2
22. Jamie Bender, 2, +2
35. Garren Poirier, F, +3
35. Nick Ojala, F, +3
35. Frankie Sanborn, F, +3
35. Robert Wells-Rogers, 13, +3
35. David Gerhardt, 11, +3
35. Mitchell Evans, 11, +3
35. Nick Trottier, 9, +3
35. Stephen Hayes, 8, +3
35. Jackson Applebaum, 4, +3
35. Evan Marchessault, 4, +3
35. Cameron Fitzgerald, 4, +3
35. Nicholas Murphy, 4, +3
35. Camden Ayer, 4, +3
35. Brian Flynn, 3, +3
35. Jon Guyette, 3, +3
50. Colby Sanville, 5, +4
50. Phil Fairbanks, F, +4
50. Brian Cain, 16, +4
50. Cody Sleeper, 16, +4
50. Cullen Hathaway, 15, +4
50. Walker Allen, 15, +4
50. Drew Herbert, 10, +4
50. Kyle Rexford, 9, +4
50. Reuben Stone, 7, +4
50. Greg Well, 7, +4
50. William Eaton, 6, +4
50. Cody Blake, 6, +4
50. Bryan Pell, 6, +4
50. Cole Thygesen, 5, +4
50. Dylan Otis, 4, +4
50. Greg Birsky, 4, +4
66. Brody Yates, F, +5
66. Max Major, F, +5
66. Mathew Smith, F, +5
66. Edward Linto, F, +5
66. Pete Richards, 15, +5
66. Seth Anderson, 15, +5
66. Mathew Prendergast, 10, +5
66. Lincoln Sinclair, 9, +5
66. Ryan Manley, 9, +5
66. Bratt Grigsby, 5, +5
76. Jackson King, F, +6
76. Andy Parish, F, +6
76. Tim McAuliffe, F, +6
76. Sebastian Pell, F, +6
76. Kim Perry, F, +6
76. Chad Bullock, F, +6
76. Ryan Porter, 15, +6
76. Stephen Richards, 11, +6
76. Chris Boyle, 10, +6
76. Ben Peake, 8, +6
76. Nicholas Pichette, 7, +6
76. Ben Swinarton, 6, +6
76. Garret Cameron, 5, +6
76. Bryce Bortnick, 5, +6
90. Caleb Keyes, F, +7
90. Luke Hopkins, F, +7
90. Samuel Major, F, +7
90. Nathan Godbout, F, +7
90. Riley Richards, F, +7
90. Benjamin Zaranek, 10, +7
90. Garett Dukette, 9, +7
90. Cameron Saia, 4, +7
90. Tyler Barron, 2, +7
99. Mike Coakley, F, +8
99. Charles McNeeley, F, +8
99. Jeffrey Houle, 16, +8
99. Sumner Orr, 7, +8
99. Patrick Jack Bryan, 5, +8
104. Ben Spittle, 17, +9
105. Travis Mott, 15, +10
105. Nathan Benoit, 10, +10
105. Jeff Kenneson, 7, +10
108. Jacob Miller, 17, +12
109. Charlie Davis, 13, +13
109. Kyle Blanchard, 13, +13
111. John Franzoni, F, +14
111. William Noyes, F, +14
111. Mattie Serafin, 17, +14
