Giroux Tied For 15th Through Day One Of Weather-Shortened Vermont Amateur
Buy Now

Austin Giroux will compete in the upcoming Vermont Amateur. (Photo courtesy of the Vermont Golf Association).

BARRE — Thunder and lightning delays put a damper on the opening day of the Vermont Amateur golf tournament at Country Club of Barre, forcing play to be halted and setting up a jam-packed day two of golf.

Eric Lajeunesse managed to finish before the delays and leads the pack, boasting a four-under. Cody Semmelrock sits at two-under par with four golfers tied at third with one-under cards and eight tied at seventh playing even through various stages of the course.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.