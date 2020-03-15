Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The North Country Union Falcons celebrate their girls state championship and boys runnerup finish Wednesday at Okemo. Left to right, Ally Harris, Head Coach Bobby Walls-Thumma, Haley Goff, Darion Forbes, Monica Caffrey, Noah Crogan, Jacob Garrow, Dylan Willey, Charlie Shurman, Alex Michael, Maddy Letourneau, Celeste Tanguay, Ryan Caffrey, Kyrsten Lathe, Ryan Morse, Assistant Coach John Rowe. (Courtesy photo)
North Country Union Haley Goff earned the overall girls title at the Vermont state snowboarding championships at Okemo on Wednesday. (Courtesy photo)
A year after having the title taken away after a scoring error — uncovered a day after the championship that gave the title to Burr and Burton — North Country Union won the Vermont girls high school state snowboarding championship Wednesday at Okemo.
