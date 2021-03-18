JAY PEAK — Senior Haley Goff repeated as individual overall champion while the North Country Union girls team did likewise, winning its second straight state snowboarding title at Wednesday’s high school state championships at Jay Peak.
The Falcon boys team finished third, led by junior Dylan Willey’s repeating as state giant slalom champion.
Putting the wraps on four stellar years of boarding, Goff repeated her 2020 slopestyle title, and took second place in GS and the rail jam. Falcon results from all three disciplines – GS, slopestyle and rail jam – and where they were held, are below.
The rail jam was new this year, supplanting halfpipe.
“We abandoned halfpipe as an event due to the lack of available pipes in the state,” Falcons coach Bobby Walls-Thumma said. “That’s why we were finally able to host states at Jay Peak”
Last year’s state meet was held at Okemo.
“It was a short, whirlwind type of season this year, but somehow we pulled it off,” Walls-Thumma added. “It really was a glorious day with the weather” on Wednesday.
In the field were the Falcons, Lake Region, Burr & Burton, BFA, Woodstock, Enosburg, Mill River, Rutland, and Richford.
VERMONT H.S. SNOWBOARDING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
At Jay Peak
GS: Interstate trail
Slopestyle: Rabbit Park
Rail Jam: Chalet Meadows Park
NORTH COUNTRY TEAM RESULTS
GIRLS
Overall State Champions
GS, Slopestyle, and Rail Jam: First place in each
Haley Goff: Overall State Champion
Haley Goff: Slopestyle State Champion
Monica Caffrey: Third overall, slopestyle
BOYS
Third Place Overall
GS and Slopestyle, second overall; Rail Jam, fourth overall
Dylan Willey: State GS champion
Noah Crogan: Fourth overall, slopestyle
Boys Slopestyle: Noah Crogan 4th, Dylan Willey 6th, Ryan Caffrey 12th, Elliott Goff 15th, Van Reardon 24th, Ashton Hamblett 28th
Girls Slopestyle: Haley Goff 1st, Monica Caffrey 3rd, Ally Michael 5th, Maeve Wright 6th, Kyrsten Lathe 7th, Celeste Tanguay 12th
Boys GS: Dylan Willey 1st, Elliott Goff 8th, Ryan Caffrey 14th, Van Reardon 16th, Noah Crogan 23rd, Ashton Hamblett 36th
Girls GS: Haley Goff 2nd, Monica Caffrey 6th, Maeve Wright 9th, Celeste Tanguay 10th, Ally Michael 15th, Kyrsten Lathe 18th
Boys Rail Jam: Noah Crogan 12th, Dylan Willey 16th, Ryan Caffrey 21st, Elliott Goff 28th, Ashton Hamblett 29th, Van Reardon 35th
Girls Rail Jam: Haley Goff 2nd, Maeve Wright 5th, Celeste Tanguay 6th, Kyrsten Lathe 7th, Monica Caffrey 11th, Ally Michael 12th
