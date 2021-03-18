JAY PEAK — Senior Haley Goff repeated as individual overall champion while the North Country Union girls team did likewise, winning its second straight state snowboarding title at Wednesday’s high school state championships at Jay Peak.

The Falcon boys team finished third, led by junior Dylan Willey’s repeating as state giant slalom champion.

Putting the wraps on four stellar years of boarding, Goff repeated her 2020 slopestyle title, and took second place in GS and the rail jam. Falcon results from all three disciplines – GS, slopestyle and rail jam – and where they were held, are below.

The rail jam was new this year, supplanting halfpipe.

“We abandoned halfpipe as an event due to the lack of available pipes in the state,” Falcons coach Bobby Walls-Thumma said. “That’s why we were finally able to host states at Jay Peak”

Last year’s state meet was held at Okemo.

“It was a short, whirlwind type of season this year, but somehow we pulled it off,” Walls-Thumma added. “It really was a glorious day with the weather” on Wednesday.

In the field were the Falcons, Lake Region, Burr & Burton, BFA, Woodstock, Enosburg, Mill River, Rutland, and Richford.

VERMONT H.S. SNOWBOARDING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

At Jay Peak

GS: Interstate trail

Slopestyle: Rabbit Park

Rail Jam: Chalet Meadows Park

NORTH COUNTRY TEAM RESULTS

GIRLS

Overall State Champions

GS, Slopestyle, and Rail Jam: First place in each

Haley Goff: Overall State Champion

Haley Goff: Slopestyle State Champion

Monica Caffrey: Third overall, slopestyle

BOYS

Third Place Overall

GS and Slopestyle, second overall; Rail Jam, fourth overall

Dylan Willey: State GS champion

Noah Crogan: Fourth overall, slopestyle

Boys Slopestyle: Noah Crogan 4th, Dylan Willey 6th, Ryan Caffrey 12th, Elliott Goff 15th, Van Reardon 24th, Ashton Hamblett 28th

Girls Slopestyle: Haley Goff 1st, Monica Caffrey 3rd, Ally Michael 5th, Maeve Wright 6th, Kyrsten Lathe 7th, Celeste Tanguay 12th

Boys GS: Dylan Willey 1st, Elliott Goff 8th, Ryan Caffrey 14th, Van Reardon 16th, Noah Crogan 23rd, Ashton Hamblett 36th

Girls GS: Haley Goff 2nd, Monica Caffrey 6th, Maeve Wright 9th, Celeste Tanguay 10th, Ally Michael 15th, Kyrsten Lathe 18th

Boys Rail Jam: Noah Crogan 12th, Dylan Willey 16th, Ryan Caffrey 21st, Elliott Goff 28th, Ashton Hamblett 29th, Van Reardon 35th

Girls Rail Jam: Haley Goff 2nd, Maeve Wright 5th, Celeste Tanguay 6th, Kyrsten Lathe 7th, Monica Caffrey 11th, Ally Michael 12th

