CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Golf Association on Wednesday canceled the 2020 New Hampshire Open Championship, which was slated to be held at Breakfast Hill Golf Club in June.
The decision came as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First of all, we want to thank Breakfast Hill Golf Club and our sponsors, Cross Insurance and Northeast Delta Dental for their understanding as we made this difficult decision,” NHGA Executive Director Matt Schmidt said.
“The Open is an integral part of the New Hampshire golf tournament schedule and has been played every year since 1945. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and with the large number of out of state players that participate in the Open, we felt discretion was needed and that ultimately led us to make the difficult decision to cancel the 87th edition of the New Hampshire Open.”
The New Hampshire Open has been one of the sought-after state opens in the region, with professional and amateur golfers traveling from all over the country to compete. Champions of this tournament have gone on to compete and win at the highest levels, including the PGA Tour. Though it is canceled for this year, the New Hampshire Open will be held at Manchester Country Club in 2021 and head back to Breakfast Hill Golf Club in 2022.
As of right now, this is the first tournament on the NHGA schedule that has been officially canceled. All NHGA events through the end of May have been postponed to a later date, with the hope of being able to play golf in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.