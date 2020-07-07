Golf notebook: Lyndonville’s Murphy leads Vermont Am; Raichle, Natti advance to NH Am round of 64

STOWE — What a day for Lyndonville’s Nick Murphy.
The former Lyndon Institute golfer and Rocky Ridge Golf Club member shot the round of his life, carding a 7-under 65 on the opening day of the 114th Vermont Amateur on Tuesday at Stowe Country Club.
It was the first time he had ever broke par. His best round this season was 73.
Murphy, a former NVU-Johnson golfer had a pair of eagles and delivered a scorching 6-under 30 on the back nine to enter Wednesday’s second round with a three-shot lead over Rutland’s Garren Poirier (-4).
Murphy’s first-round total is the tournament’s lowest score in relation to a par in the decade (Troy Evans shot a 6-under 64 in 2017 at the par-70 Dorset Field Club),
William Hadden sits at 3 under while Brody Yates, Evan Russell and Phil Fairbanks are five shots back. Sam Myers, Logan Broyles and Max Major are tied for seventh at 1 under.
Orleans’ Gary Shover carded a 2-over 74 and is tied for 19th. St. J Academy student Nelson Eaton (Groton) opened with a 7-over 79 and is tied for 55th. Former champion and Jay Peak golfer Bryan Smith (Champlain) is tied for 48th after a 78.
N.H. AMATEUR: In Nashua, James Pleat continued his torrid pace at the 117th New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship at Nashua Country Club, following up a first-round 65 with a 7-under 64 on Tuesday.
William Huang was five shots back (8 under) after carding a 3-under 68 in the second round.
Pleat and Huang are competitors to keep an eye as the tournament switches to match play, with the Round of 64 beginning Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Sixty-four golfers finished at 152 (+10) or better to make the match-play cut.
Locals making the cut include Bethlehem’s Jake Raichle and Landaff’s Sam Natti. Raichle, the former Profile School Patriot, playing out of Maplewood Country Club, followed his first-round 76 with a second-round 1-over 72 to finish tied for 32nd.
Natti (Maplewood) carded a 2-over 73, besting his first-round 77, and ending in a tie for 44th.
Littleton High School’s Spenser Stevens (79-75—154, +12) and Littleton’s Greg Allaire (85-80—165) missed the cut.
Raichle, the No. 38 seed, will challenge No. 27 Mathew Gover (Atkinson Resort), beginning at 12:20 p.m. Natti, an assistant principal at Groveton, is seeded 44th and will take on No. 21 seed Jake Hollander (Shattuck Golf Club) at 10 a.m.
VERMONT SENIOR WOMEN’S AMATEUR: The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship kicks off Wednesday at Newport Country Club. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. for the two-day event.
Sixty-two women (55 years and older) are participating. Eleven-time winner and defending champion Reggie Parker of Ekwanok Country Club is not in the field, so the trophy is up for grabs. Parker bested Jeanne Morrissey of Williston Golf Club by five strokes last summer at Dorset Field Club.
Full field results and photos will be available on the VSWGA website: http://www.vswga.org. The VSWGA is celebrating its 90th anniversary this season with the slogan: Bringing Women Golfers Together Since 1930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.